Dream11 Super Smash T20 Firebirds Vs Stags Live Stream, Pitch Report And Weather Forecast

The Wellington Firebirds (WF) will go up against the Central Stags (CS) in the upcoming match of the Dream11 Super Smash T20. The match will be played at the Basin Reserve in Wellington, New Zealand. The WF vs CS live streaming is scheduled to begin at 2:40 PM NZDT (7:10 AM IST) on Sunday, January 31. Here is our Firebirds vs Stags prediction, information on how to watch Firebirds vs Stags live in India and where to catch Firebirds vs Stags live scores.

Firebirds vs Stags live streaming: Firebirds vs Stags prediction and preview

Wellington Firebirds are currently leading the Dream11 Super Smash T20 standings with 28 points. James Neesham and team have played eight games so far in the tournament, winning seven and losing just one. The Central Stags, on the other hand, are at the second spot with 20 points and a win-loss record of 5-3.

Firebirds vs Stags live streaming: How to watch Firebirds vs Stags live scores

Firebirds vs Stags will not be televised in India. However, fans can stream Firebirds vs Stags live on the FanCode app and website. The Firebirds vs Stags live scores and updates can also be found on the website and social media handles of both the teams.

Date: Sunday, January 31, 2021

Time: 2:40 PM NZDT, 7:10 AM IST

Venue: Basin Reserve, Wellington, New Zealand

Firebirds vs Stags live scores: Firebirds vs Stags pitch report and Wellington weather forecast

AccuWeather predicts no rain for the encounter as the temperature is expected to be at 21°C, with the wind blowing at 20 km/h. The pitch has been a boon for both batsmen and bowlers in the past and is expected to remain the same for this game.

Dream11 Super Smash T20 live stream: Firebirds vs Stags squads

Firebirds vs Stags live scores: Wellington Firebirds squad

Michael Bracewell, Logan van Beek, Hamish Bennett, James Neesham, Tom Blundell, Devon Conway, Ollie Newton, Rachin Ravindra, Jamie Gibson, Peter Younghusband, Fraser Colson, Troy Johnson, Ben Sears, Finn Allen, Ian McPeake, Lauchie Johns, Michael Snedden, Jakob Bhula, Andrew Fletcher, James Hartshorn

Firebirds vs Stags live scores: Central Stags squad

George Worker, Kieran Noema-Barnett, Will Young, Seth Rance, Dane Cleaver, Josh Clarkson, Tom Bruce, Ben Wheeler, Ajaz Patel, Blair Tickner, Doug Bracewell, Adam Milne, Ross Taylor, Ben Smith, Christian Leopard, Greg Hay, Joey Field, Bayley Wiggins, Felix Murray, Jayden Lennox, Brad Schmulian, Ray Toole

Image Source: Cricket Wellington/ Twitter

