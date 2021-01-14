Dream11 Super Smash T20 Kings Vs Knights Live Stream, Pitch And Weather Report, Preview

Canterbury Kings take on Northern Knights in the 16th match of the ongoing Dream11 Super Smash T20. The match will be played at the Hagley Oval, in Christchurch and is scheduled to start at 7:50 AM IST on Friday, January 15. Let’s have a look at Kings vs Knights live streaming, pitch report, squads, and other match details.

We're flipping the playing order for our next two @SuperSmashNZ games at Hagley Oval with the MAGICIANS hosting the Spirit in the first-ever women's domestic game under lights in NZ!



TICKETS | https://t.co/KzwjVK2IjY pic.twitter.com/x3NJWAdkuM — Canterbury Cricket (@CanterburyCrick) January 12, 2021

Canterbury Kings walk into the match as the third-ranked team on the Dream11 Super Smash T20 points table. They have won three and lost one from their 4 games in the tournament with 12 points to their name. Their last outing was on January 11 in Super Smash T20 where they played Auckland Aces. The Canterbury Kings went on to win the match by 6 runs.

Northern Knights, on the other hand, are two slots below their opponents as they sit at the fifth position on the table. Their poor performances across the tournament have seen them register only a single win and suffer from four losses. The Knight's last outing was in the 12th match of the tournament in which they suffered a heavy loss of 80 runs to Wellington.

Kings vs Knights pitch report and weather forecast

Like a lot of the Kiwi pitches, the 22-yard strip at Hagley Oval will provide some excellent support to the pacers, especially while the ball is still new. With around 36% of predicted cloud cover, and wind gusts blowing at 24 km per hour, we expect fast bowlers to take advantage of the conditions and look to swing the ball. Accuweather predicts partly to a mostly sunny day with 73% humidity and almost no chances of rain with the temperature expected to be around 22 degrees Celsius during the game.

Dream11 Super Smash T20 live in India: Kings vs Knights live streaming details

None of the Dream11 Super Smash T20 games will be televised in India. However, fans can access the Kings vs Knights live streaming on the FanCode app and website. The Kings vs Knights live scores and updates can be found on the website and social media handles of New Zealand Cricket. Match updates and the Kings vs Knights live scores can also be found on the websites and social media handles of both teams.

Kings vs Knights squads

Canterbury - Chad Bowes, Daryl Mitchell, Cam Fletcher, Todd Astle, Will Williams, Matthew Hay, Sean Davey, Ed Nuttall, Fraser Sheat, Cole McConchie, Ken McClure, Jack Boyle, Leo Carter, Matt Henry.

Northern Knights - Tim Seifert, Mitchell Santner, Katene Clarke, Scott Kuggeleijn, Matthew Fisher, Brett Randell, Joe Walker, Peter Bocock, Joe Carter, Jeet Raval, Anton Devcich, Zak Gibson, Brett Hampton.

