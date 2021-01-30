Dream11 Super Smash T20 Kings Vs Volts Live Stream, Pitch Report And Weather Forecast

The Canterbury Kings (CK) will go up against the Otago Volts (OV) in the upcoming match of the Dream11 Super Smash T20. The match will be played at the Hagley Park in Christchurch, New Zealand. The CK vs OV live streaming is scheduled to begin at 7:10 PM NZDT (11:40 AM IST) on Saturday, January 30. Here is our Kings vs Volts prediction, information on how to watch Kings vs Volts live in India and where to catch Kings vs Volts live scores.

Kings vs Volts live streaming: Kings vs Volts prediction and preview

The Canterbury Kings are currently at the third spot of the Dream11 Super Smash T20 standings with 20 points. Cole McConchie and team have played eight matches so far in the tournament, winning five and losing three. The Otago Volts, on the other hand, are at the fifth spot of the table with 8 points and a win-loss record of 2-5.

Also Read l Dream11 Women's Super Smash T20 Spirit vs Hearts live stream, pitch and weather report

Kings vs Volts live streaming: How to watch Kings vs Volts live scores

Kings vs Volts will not be televised in India. However, fans can stream Kings vs Volts live on the FanCode app and website. The Kings vs Volts live scores and updates can also be found on the website and social media handles of both the teams.

Date: Saturday, January 30, 2021

Time: 7:10 PM NZDT, 11:40 AM IST

Venue: Hagley Park, Christchurch, New Zealand

Also Read l NS W vs AH W Dream11 prediction, team, top picks, Dream11 Women's Super Smash T20 preview

Kings vs Volts live scores: Kings vs Volts pitch report and weather forecast

Accuweather predicts no rain for the encounter as the temperature is expected to be at 19°C, with the wind blowing at 16 km/h. The pitch has been a boon for both batsmen and bowlers in the past and is expected to remain the same for this game.

Also Read l Dream11 Super Smash T20 Knights vs Aces live stream, pitch report, Hamilton weather update

Dream11 Super Smash T20 live stream: Kings vs Volts squads

Kings vs Volts live scores: Canterbury Kings squad

Cole McConchie (c), Daryl Mitchell, Will Williams, Todd Astle, Chad Bowes, Jack Boyle, Leo Carter, Blake Coburn, Cam Fletcher (w), Ed Nuttall, Matt Henry, Ken McClure

Kings vs Volts live scores: Otago Volts squad

Neil Broom, Max Chu (w), Jacob Duffy (c), Josh Finnie, Nick Kelly, Anaru Kitchen, Mitchell McClenaghan, Dale Phillips, Michael Rae, Hamish Rutherford, Michael Rippon, Nathan Smith

Also Read l NK vs AA Dream11 prediction, team, top picks, Super Smash T20 match preview

Image Source: Canterbury Cricket/ Twitter

Stay updated on the latest IND VS AUS news, IND VS AUS updates, IND VS AUS schedule, IND VS AUS matches and more. From live updates to breaking news, Republic World brings you all the live updates online so that you don't miss out on the IND VS AUS extravaganza.