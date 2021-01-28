Dream11 Super Smash T20 Knights Vs Aces Live Stream, Pitch Report, Hamilton Weather Update

The Knights will lock horns with the Aces in the league match of the Dream11 Super Smash T20 2020-21. The Knights vs Aces match is scheduled to begin at 7:50 AM IST from Seddon Park, Hamilton on Friday, January 29, 2021. Here are the Knights vs Aces live streaming details, the Hamilton weather forecast, how to watch Dream11 Super Smash T20 live in India, Knights vs Aces live scores and the Knights vs Aces pitch report.

Dream11 Super Smash T20: Knights vs Aces preview

Northern Knights have had a very disappointing campaign so far, winning just three of their 8 matches in the tournament. Despite winning the last two matches Knights are still far away from making it to the knockout. They need to win this fixture as well as the upcoming matches to mathematically stand chance of entering the knockout stage. If they fail to qualify for knockout stage, Anton Devcich-led side will hope to end their Super Smash campaign on a high.

The @ndcricket Knights are still a chance of qualifying for the elimination final in this year's #SuperSmashNZ. The star-studded side host the @aucklandcricket Aces this Friday in a must win game and will be hoping for a repeat of these Mitchell Santner finishing heroics! pic.twitter.com/yCBvpvr26C — Dream11 Super Smash (@SuperSmashNZ) January 27, 2021

Auckland Aces, on the other hand, will not even have a shot at making it to knockout stage due to their poor campaign. They have just 1 win from 7 matches and are very much out of contention. However, they will be looking to play spoilsport and deny Knights a win in this match. This match should be a fascinating contest.

Dream11 Super Smash T20: Knights vs Aces pitch report and Hamilton weather forecast

The pitch at Hamilton surface has generally been more bowling-friendly. The batsmen will find it difficult batting first on the surface. Coming to the weather for this match, Accuweather has predicted that there will be no chances of rain. The team winning the toss will look to bowl first and stop the opposition from putting a big total on board.

Dream11 Super Smash T20: Knights vs Aces live streaming details and Knights vs Aces live scores

None of the Dream11 Women's Super Smash T20 games will be televised in India. However, fans can access the Knights vs Aces live stream on the Dream Sports owned FanCode app and website. The Knights vs Aces live scores and updates can be found on the website and social media handles of New Zealand Cricket. Match updates and Knights vs Aces live scores can also be found on the websites and social media handles of the teams involved in the game.

Image: Northern Districts Cricket / Instagram

