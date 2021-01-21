Dream11 Super Smash T20 Knights Vs Kings Live Stream, Pitch Report, Hamilton Weather

The Northern Knights will take on the Canterbury Kings in Match 20 of the Dream11 Super Smash 2020-21. The Knights vs Kings match is scheduled to begin at 11:40 AM IST (7:10 PM local time) from Seddon Park, Hamilton on January 21, 2021. Here are the Knights vs Kings live streaming details, how to watch the Super Smash live in India and the pitch and weather report for the contest.

Dream11 Super Smash T20: Knights vs Kings preview

The Northern Knights and the Canterbury Kings have had drastically different campaigns in this season of the Super Smash. The Kings are in third place on the Sumer Smash points table with five wins and just one loss. A win today could guarantee them a place in the Super Smash finals for the first time since the 2011-12 season. Included with their three-match winning streak is Canterbury's victory over the Northern Knights in the last match between the sides on January 15, when they won by 6 wickets and with 7 balls remaining.

The Northern Knights, however, have had a bad time at the tournament this year, managing just two wins from seven games. This puts them in 5th place out of six teams on the table. With the competition so fierce at the top of the table - three teams have 20 points each - even consecutive wins in the all their remaining games will not be enough to give the Knights a place in the final. Despite that, the team has signed New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson to their side for the remaining games. The Knights are also on a one-game winning streak, having won against the Aces in their last game.

Dream11 Super Smash live in India: Knights vs Kings live streaming details

None of the Dream11 Super Smash 2021 games will be televised in India. However, fans can access the Knights vs Kings live stream on the FanCode app and website. Knights vs Kings live scores and updates can be found on the website and social media handles of New Zealand Cricket. Match updates and Knights vs Kings live scores can also be found on the websites and social media handles of the participating teams.

Dream11 Super Smash T20: Knights vs Kings pitch report and weather forecast

The one game of the tournament that took place at Seddon Park was between the Knights and Central Stags. The match was low scoring, with the Stags putting up just 117 for 9 wickets. However, the average T20 score at the park has generally been around the 160-170 mark. Accuweather predicts a 16% chance of rain during the game, with intermittent clouds and high humidity. These conditions should help bowlers a little.

