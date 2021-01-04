Dream11 Super Smash T20 NK Vs CS Live Stream, Pitch And Weather Report, Match Preview

The Northern Knights will take on the Central Stags in the league match of the Dream11 Women's Super Smash T20 on Monday, January 4. The match will be played at Seddon Park, Hamilton from 11:30 AM IST onwards. Here is a look at the NK vs CS live stream information, NK vs CS squads, NK vs CS live scores and how to watch Dream11 Super Smash T20 live in India.

Dream11 Super Smash T20 live: NK vs CS preview

The Northern Knights lost their previous encounter to the Central Stags by 45 runs and will look to settle the scores when they take the field versus the same opponent on Monday. This is a massive match for the Knights as they are yet to register their first win of the season and playing against a strong team like the Stags will be a different proposition. The Knights will have to really play well to upset the Stags in the upcoming clash.

The Central Stags, on the other hand, had a great start to the tournament and are currently sitting on the third spot on the points table. After losing their opening match to Wellington they have won their next two matches comfortably. They will look to keep the winning momentum going and do the double over their opponents after beating them earlier in the tournament.

NK vs CS live streaming: NK vs CS squads

NK Squad: Katene Clarke, Tim Seifert (wk), Dean Brownlie, Henry Cooper, Anton Devcich (c), Brett Hampton, Scott Kuggeleijn, Frederick Walker, Zak Gibson, Joe Walker, Matthew Fisher, Brett Randell

CS Squad: George Worker (c), Bayley Wiggins, Dane Cleaver (wk), Josh Clarkson, Kieran Noema-Barnett, Doug Bracewell, Christian Leopard, Ajaz Patel, Joey Field, Blair Tickner, Jayden Lennox, Ben Smith

NK vs CS live streaming: Pitch and weather report

Coming to the pitch, the wicket is a decent track to bat on while bowlers will also find a bit of help from the wicket. The records suggest chasing has not been easy at this venue and teams would like to bat first. Coming to the weather, Accuweather has predicted cloudy conditions with chances of rain as well.

NK vs CS W live streaming: NK vs CS live scores and Dream11 Super Smash T20 live in India

The live matches of the tournament will not be telecasted in India. However, the multi-sports aggregator platform, FanCode, has come on board as an exclusive streaming partner for the competition in the country. Cricket fans can tune in to the platform to catch NK vs CS live in India. Moreover, one can also keep tabs on the social media accounts of the tournament for the NK vs CS live scores.

