Dream11 Super Smash T20 Stags Vs Volts Live Stream, Pitch And Weather Report, Preview

The Central Stags (CS) will go up the against the Otago Volts (OV) in the upcoming match of the Dream11 Super Smash T20. The match will be played at the Pukekura Park in New Plymouth, New Zealand. The CS vs OV live streaming is scheduled to begin at 4:00 PM NZDT (8:00 AM IST) on Monday, January 18. Here is our Stags vs Volts prediction, information on how to watch Stags vs Volts live in India and where to catch Stags vs Volts live scores.

Stags vs Volts live streaming: Stags vs Volts prediction and preview

The Central Stags are currently at the third spot of the Dream11 Super Smash T20 standings with 16 points. George Worker and team have played six matches so far in the tournament, winning four and losing two. The Otago Volts, on the other hand, are at the fourth position with 8 points and a win-loss record of 2-3.

Also Read l CM W vs WB W Dream11 prediction, team, top picks, Women's Super Smash 2021 match preview

Stags vs Volts live streaming: How to watch Stags vs Volts live scores

Stags vs Volts will not be televised in India. However, fans can stream Stags vs Volts live on the FanCode app and website. The Stags vs Volts live scores and updates can also be found on the website and social media handles of both the teams.

Date: Monday, January 18, 2021

Time: 4:00 PM NZDT, 8:00 AM IST

Venue: Pukekura Park, New Plymouth, New Zealand

Also Read l CK vs WF Dream11 prediction, team, top picks, Super Smash 2020 match preview

Stags vs Volts live scores: Stags vs Volts pitch and New Plymouth weather forecast

Accuweather predicts no rain for the encounter as the temperature is expected to be at 19°C, with the wind blowing at 20 km/h. The pitch has been a boon for both batsmen and bowlers in the past and is expected to remain the same for this game.

The @CentralStags have it in Christchurch! Impressive performance with bat and ball in the first game under lights at Hagley Oval against @CanterburyCrick. Four wins from six games now for the Stags in this season's Dream11 Super Smash. #SuperSmashNZ pic.twitter.com/NFrHJ1drHc — Dream11 Super Smash (@SuperSmashNZ) January 10, 2021

Also Read l Women's Super Smash T20 Magicians vs Spirits live stream, pitch & weather report, preview

Dream11 Super Smash T20 live stream: Stags vs Volts squads

Stags vs Volts live scores: Central Stags squad

Doug Bracewell, Tom Bruce, Josh Clarkson, Dane Cleaver, Greg Hay, Jayden Lennox, Christian Leopard, Adam Milne, Seth Rance, Brad Schmulian, Ben Smith, Blair Tickner, Ray Toole, Ben WheeleR, Bayley Wiggins, George Worker

Stags vs Volts live scores: Otago Volts squad

Matt Bacon, Neil Broom, Max Chu, Jacob Duffy, Josh Finnie, Dean Foxcroft, Camden Hawkins, Anaru Kitchen, Nick Kelly, Jarrod McKay, Dale PhillipS, Hamish Rutherford, Mitch RenwicK, Michael Rippon, Michael Rae, Nathan Smith

Also Read l CM W vs NS W Dream11 prediction, team, top picks, Women's Super Smash 2021 match preview

Image Source: Otago Volts/ Twitter

Stay updated on the latest IND VS AUS news, IND VS AUS updates, IND VS AUS schedule, IND VS AUS matches and more. From live updates to breaking news, Republic World brings you all the live updates online so that you don't miss out on the IND VS AUS extravaganza.