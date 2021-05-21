Dream11 Vincy Premier League T10 2021 SPB Vs FCS Live Stream, Pitch & Weather Report

The Salt Pond Breakers will take on the Fort Charlotte Strikers in the 13th match of the Dream11 Vincy Premier League T10 2021. The match is set to begin at 9:00 PM IST (11:30 AM local time) from the Arnos Vale Sporting Complex, St Vincent on May 21, 2021. Here are the SPB vs FCS live streaming details, how to watch the Dream11 Vincy Premier League T10 live in India and the pitch and weather report for the contest.

Dream11 Vincy Premier League T10: Salt Pond Breakers vs Fort Charlotte Strikers preview

The middle-two teams of the Vincy Premier League T10 2021 season, the Salt Pond Breakers and Fort Charlotte Strikers, will go up against each other in the 13th match of the series. Champions in 2019 and runners-up in 2020, the Breakers are in 3rd place on the table with two wins and two losses. Having won their first two matches in spectacular fashion, the team will be disappointed in how they have let go in the last two games. They will hope to get back on a winning streak with a win in this game.

Meanwhile, at the 4th place on the table after alternatively winning two and losing two games, the Strikers will look to finally get on a stable winning streak in this game. Their last match, against the Salt Pond breakers themselves, ended in a slim 3-run win for them and is sure to make the side confident going into this game. Despite the outcome of this game, both teams remain favourites to make it to the playoffs.

Salt Pond Breakers vs Fort Charlotte Strikers squads

SPB: Denson Hoyte, Sunil Ambris (C), Jeremy Layne, Kensley Joseph, Rickford Walker, Seon Sween (WK), Sheldon Hooper, Andrew Thomas, Delorn Johnson, Jeremy Haywood, Jevon Samuel, Oziko Williams, Tijorn Pope, Cody Grant.

FCS: Gidron Pope, Kevin Peters, Leshawn Lewis, Miles Bascombe (C), Geron Whyllie, Nigel Small, Rasheed Fredricks, Ray Jordan, Casmus Hackshaw (WK), Shaquille Browne, Chelson Stowe, Kirton Lavia, Sealroy Williams.

SPB vs FCS live streaming and SPB vs FCS live scores details

The Salt Pond Breakers vs Fort Charlotte Strikers match will not be televised in India. However, fans who wish to watch the Dream11 Vincy premier League T10 live in India can do so on the Dream Sports-owned platform, FanCode. The SPB vs FCS live scores will be available on FanCode as well.

SPB vs FCS pitch report and weather forecast

The pitch at the Arnos Vale Sporting Complex has been a bowling-friendly one through the series. With an average first innings score of 68 historically and almost 11 wickets falling in each game, we expect this match to have a score of 70-80. Going by previous matches and expected weather conditions, the captain winning the toss should choose to at first. Accuweather predicts no rain during the game. The temperature is expected to be around 30°C, with 65% humidity and 26% cloud cover.

SPB vs FCS prediction

According to our SPB vs FCS Dream11 prediction, the Salt Pond Breakers will win this match.

Note: The SPB vs FCS prediction is made on the basis of our own analysis. It does not guarantee positive results.

Image Credits: VPLT10 Instagram