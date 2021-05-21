Dream11 Vincy Premier League T10 BGR Vs DVE Live Stream, Pitch, Weather Report, Preview

The Botanical Garden Rangers will take on the Dark View Explorers in the 14th match of the Dream11 Vincy Premier League T10 2021. The match is set to begin at 11:00 PM IST (1:30 PM local time) from the Arnos Vale Sporting Complex, St Vincent on May 21, 2021. Here are the BGR vs DVE live streaming details, how to watch the Dream11 Vincy Premier League T10 live in India and the pitch and weather report for the contest.

Dream11 Vincy Premier League T10: Botanical Garden Rangers vs Dark View Explorers preview

Two teams with starkly contrasting runs at the Vincy Premier League T10 2021 season so far, the Dark View Explorers and the Botanical Garden Rangers will go up against each other in the 14th match of the series. In 2nd place on the table with three wins and just one loss at the series, the Explorers are looking like prime candidates to make it to their first-ever Vincy Premier League final. Coming into this match, the team will be looking to extend their winning streak to three in a row.

Meanwhile, winless in the league and in the last place on the table, the Botanical Garden Rangers find themselves in a tough spot this season. Approaching the halfway stage of the tournament, the Rangers have failed to win a single one of their games and look unlikely to qualify to round two. They will come into this game having lost their last match to the Grenadine Divers by nine wickets. They will be hoping to avenge their massive 57-run loss to the Explorers from their match earlier in the season.

Botanical Garden Rangers vs Dark View Explorers squads

BGR: Jaheil Walters, Urnel Thomas, Wayne Harper (WK), Donald Delpleche, Kesrick Williams (C), Kimali Williams, Zemron Providence, Mcleon Williams, Dorson Cottle, Keron Cottoy, Winston Samuel, Jordan Samuel, Reshawn Lewis, Michael Joseph

DVE: Alex Samuel, Drumo Toney, Romano Pierre, Darius Martin, Lindon James (C & WK), Luke Wilson, Rayan Williams, Sealron Williams, Dean Browne, Deron Greaves, Jade Matthews, Shammon Hooper, Donwell Hector

BGR vs DVE live streaming and BGR vs DVE live scores details

The Botanical Garden Rangers vs Dark View Explorers match will not be televised in India. However, fans who wish to watch the Dream11 Vincy premier League T10 live in India can do so on the Dream Sports-owned platform, FanCode. The BGR vs DVE live scores will be available on FanCode as well.

BGR vs DVE pitch report and weather forecast

The pitch at the Arnos Vale Sporting Complex has been a bowling-friendly one through the series. With an average first innings score of 92 and almost 10 wickets falling in each game, we expect this match to have a score of 80-90. Going by previous matches and expected weather conditions, the captain winning the toss should choose to bat first. Accuweather predicts no rain during the game. The temperature is expected to be around 30°C, with 68% humidity and 45% cloud cover.

BGR vs DVE prediction

According to our BGR vs DVE Dream11 prediction, the Dark View Explorers will win this match.

Note: The BGR vs DVE prediction is made on the basis of our own analysis. It does not guarantee positive results.

Image Credits: VPLT10 Instagram