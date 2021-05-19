Dream11 Vincy Premier League T10 BGR Vs GRD Live Stream, Pitch And Weather Report, Preview

The Botanical Garden Rangers will take on the Grenadine Divers in the 10th match of the Dream11 Vincy Premier League T10 2021. The match is set to begin at 11:00 PM IST (1:30 PM local time) from the Arnos Vale Sporting Complex, St Vincent on May 19, 2021. Here are the BGR vs GRD live streaming details, how to watch the Dream11 Vincy Premier League T10 live in India and the pitch and weather report for the contest.

Dream11 Vincy Premier League T10: Botanical Garden Rangers vs Grenadine Divers preview

The bottom two teams of the Dream11 Vincy Premier League T10 2021 season, the Botanical Garden Rangers and Grenadine Divers, will go up against each other in the 10th match of the series. In 5th place on the table after losing two consecutive games, the Divers will look to finally get on a winning streak in this game. Their last match, against the Le Soufriere Hikers, ended in a 6 wicket loss. Meanwhile, with three straight losses so far, the Botanical Garden Rangers find themselves in last place on the table. They will also come into this game with a 6 wicket loss to the Le Soufriere Hikers.

Botanical Garden Rangers vs Grenadine Divers squads

BGR: Jaheil Walters, Urnel Thomas, Wayne Harper (WK), Donald Delpleche, Kesrick Williams (C), Kimali Williams, Zemron Providence, Dorson Cottle, Keron Cottoy, Winston Samuel, Jordan Samuel, Reshawn Lewis, Mcleon Williams, Michael Joseph

GRD: Asif Hooper (C), Shem Browne, Razine Browne, Kadir Nedd, Braxie Browne, Romario Grant, Kevin Abraham, Davian Barnum, Kenson Dalzell, Wesrick Strough, Javid Williams, Tilron Harry (WK), Richie Richards

BGR vs GRD live streaming and BGR vs GRD live scores details

The Botanical Garden Rangers vs Grenadine Divers match will not be televised in India. However, fans who wish to watch the Dream11 Vincy premier League T10 live in India can do so on the Dream Sports-owned platform, FanCode. The BGR vs GRD live scores will be available on FanCode as well.

BGR vs GRD pitch report and weather forecast

The pitch at the Arnos Vale Sporting Complex has been a bowling-friendly one through the series. With an average first innings score of 68 historically and almost 11 wickets falling in each game, we expect this match to have a score of 70-80. Going by previous matches and expected weather conditions, the captain winning the toss should choose to at first. Accuweather predicts no rain during the game. The temperature is expected to be around 30°C, with 65% humidity and 26% cloud cover.

BGR vs GRD prediction

According to our BGR vs GRD Dream11 prediction, the Botanical Garden Rangers will win this match.

Note: The BGR vs GRD prediction is made on the basis of our own analysis. It does not guarantee positive results.

Image Credits: VPLT10 Instagram