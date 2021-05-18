Dream11 Vincy Premier League T10 BGR Vs LSH Live Stream, Pitch And Weather Report, Preview

The Botanical Garden Rangers will take on the Le Soufriere Hikers in the 7th match of the Dream11 Vincy Premier League T10 2021. The match is set to begin at 9:00 PM IST (11:30 AM local time) from the Arnos Vale Sporting Complex, St Vincent on May 18, 2021. Here are the BGR vs LSH live streaming details, how to watch the Dream11 Vincy Premier League T10 live in India and the pitch and weather report for the contest.

Dream11 Vincy Premier League T10: Botanical Garden Rangers vs Le Soufriere Hikers preview

Last season's champions, the Le Soufriere Hikers will go up against the Botanical Garden Rangers in their third match of the series. In 1st place on the table after consecutive 9 and 6-wicket wins over the Fort Charlotte Strikers and the Grenadine Divers, the Hikers look poised to defend their title this season. Meanwhile, having lost their opening game of 2021 by 57 runs against the Dark View Explorers and followed it up with a 24-run loss to the Fort Charlotte Strikers, the Rangers are in last place on the table. Another loss will put them out of contention for a playoffs spot.

Botanical Garden Rangers vs Le Soufriere Hikers squads

BGR: Jaheil Walters, Urnel Thomas, Wayne Harper (WK), Donald Delpleche, Kesrick Williams (C), Kimali Williams, Zemron Providence, Dorson Cottle, Keron Cottoy, Winston Samuel, Jordan Samuel, Reshawn Lewis, Mcleon Williams, Michael Joseph.

LSH: Atticus Browne, Camano Cain, Desron Maloney (C), Dillon Douglas, Javid Harry, Kemron Strough, Othneil Lewis, Romario Bibby, Benniton Stapleton, Ojay Matthews, Sylvan Spencer, Anson Latchman (WK), Salvan Browne.

BGR vs LSH live streaming and BGR vs LSH live scores details

The Botanical Garden Rangers vs Le Soufriere Hikers match will not be televised in India. However, fans who wish to watch the Dream11 Vincy premier League T10 live in India can do so on the Dream Sports-owned platform, FanCode. The BGR vs LSH live scores will be available on FanCode as well.

BGR vs LSH pitch report and weather forecast

The pitch at the Arnos Vale Sporting Complex has been a bowling-friendly one through the series. With an average first innings score of 68 historically and almost 11 wickets falling in each game, we expect this match to have a score of 70-80. Going by previous matches and expected weather conditions, the captain winning the toss should choose to at first. Accuweather predicts no rain during the game. The temperature is expected to be around 30°C, with 69% humidity and 18% cloud cover.

BGR vs LSH prediction

According to our BGR vs LSH Dream11 prediction, the Le Soufriere Hikers will win this match.

Note: The BGR vs LSH prediction is made on the basis of our own analysis. It does not guarantee positive results.

