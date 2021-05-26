Dream11 Vincy Premier League T10 BGR Vs SPB Live Stream, Pitch And Weather Report, Preview

The Botanical Garden Rangers will take on the Salt Pond Breakers in the 23rd match of the Dream11 Vincy Premier League T10 2021. The match is set to begin at 9:00 PM IST (11:30 AM local time) from the Arnos Vale Sporting Complex, St Vincent on May 26, 2021. Here are the BGR vs SPB live streaming details, how to watch the Dream11 Vincy Premier League T10 live in India and the pitch and weather report for the contest.

Dream11 Vincy Premier League T10: Botanical Garden Rangers vs Salt Pond Breakers preview

The last day of the Dream11 Vincy Premier League T10 group stages will see the Salt Pond Breakers and the Botanical Garden Rangers go up against each other. Looking to reach their third consecutive final after finishing as the champions in 2019 and the runners-up in 2020, the Breakers have had a very average run at the series this year. Currently at the 4th place on the table with two wins and five losses, the team is on a five-match losing streak and should just about manage to make it to the playoffs.

Meanwhile, in the last place on the table, the Botanical Garden Rangers have managed just one single win from their seven matches. Playing their last group stage game of the tournament, the Rangers will hope to repeat their result from their last game, which they won by 7 wickets against the Breakers. Even with a win, it is unlikely that the Rangers will manage to qualify for the playoffs, considering their low net run rate of -3.333 and the fact that they just have 2 points, while the Breakers have 4.

Botanical Garden Rangers vs Salt Pond Breakers squads

BGR: Jaheil Walters, Urnel Thomas, Wayne Harper (WK), Donald Delpleche, Kesrick Williams (C), Kimali Williams, Zemron Providence, Dorson Cottle, Keron Cottoy, Winston Samuel, Jordan Samuel, Reshawn Lewis, Mcleon Williams, Michael Joseph.

SPB: Denson Hoyte, Sunil Ambris (C), Jeremy Layne, Kensley Joseph, Rickford Walker, Seon Sween (WK), Sheldon Hooper, Andrew Thomas, Delorn Johnson, Jeremy Haywood, Jevon Samuel, Oziko Williams, Tijorn Pope, Cody Grant.

BGR vs SPB live streaming and BGR vs SPB live scores details

The Botanical Garden Rangers vs Salt Pond Breakers match will not be televised in India. However, fans who wish to watch the Dream11 Vincy Premier League T10 live in India can do so on the Dream Sports-owned platform, FanCode. The BGR vs SPB live scores will be available on FanCode as well.

BGR vs SPB pitch report and weather forecast

The pitch at the Arnos Vale Sporting Complex has been a bowling-friendly one through the series. With an average first innings score of 92 and almost 10 wickets falling in each game, we expect this match to have a score of 80-90. Going by previous matches and expected weather conditions, the captain winning the toss should choose to bat first. Accuweather predicts no rain during the game. The temperature is expected to be around 30°C, with 68% humidity and 35% cloud cover.

BGR vs SPB prediction

According to our BGR vs SPB Dream11 prediction, the Salt Pond Breakers will win this match.

Note: The BGR vs SPB prediction is made on the basis of our own analysis. It does not guarantee positive results.

