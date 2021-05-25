Dream11 Vincy Premier League T10 DVE Vs GRD Live Stream, Pitch And Weather Report, Preview

The Dark View Explorers will take on the Grenadine Divers in the 21st match of the Dream11 Vincy Premier League T10 2021. The match is set to begin at 9:00 PM IST (11:30 AM local time) from the Arnos Vale Sporting Complex, St Vincent on May 25, 2021. Here are the DVE vs GRD live streaming details, how to watch the Dream11 Vincy Premier League T10 live in India and the pitch and weather report for the contest.

Dream11 Vincy Premier League T10: Dark View Explorers vs Grenadine Divers preview

Two teams with vastly contrasting runs at the Dream11 Vincy Premier League T10 - the Dark View Explorers and the Grenadine Divers - will go head to head on Tuesday, May 25. Currently in 2nd place on the table with five wins and one loss, the Explorers are sure to make it to the playoffs. Having lost their only match in the series to the Salt Pond Breakers, the team will hope to end the group stages as the top team. A win in this game will help them do just that.

Meanwhile, with just two wins from their seven games in the league so far, the Divers find themselves in second-last place on the table. With just three group stage matches left, the side's chances of making it to the playoffs have been significantly reduced, especially after their loss to the Fort Charlotte Strikers in their last game. The last match between the two teams ended with the Explorers beating the Divers by 35 runs.

Dark View Explorers vs Grenadine Divers squads

DVE: Alex Samuel, Drumo Toney, Romano Pierre, Darius Martin, Lindon James (C & WK), Luke Wilson, Rayan Williams, Sealron Williams, Dean Browne, Deron Greaves, Jade Matthews, Shammon Hooper, Donwell Hector

GRD: Asif Hooper, Shem Browne, Razine Browne, Kadir Nedd, Braxie Browne, Romario Grant, Kevin Abraham, Davian Barnum, Kenson Dalzell, Wesrick Strough, Javid Williams, Richie Richards, Tilron Harry

DVE vs GRD live streaming and DVE vs GRD live scores details

The Dark View Explorers vs Grenadine Divers match will not be televised in India. However, fans who wish to watch the Dream11 Vincy premier League T10 live in India can do so on the Dream Sports-owned platform, FanCode. The DVE vs GRD live scores will be available on FanCode as well.

DVE vs GRD pitch report and weather forecast

The pitch at the Arnos Vale Sporting Complex has been a bowling-friendly one through the series. With an average first innings score of 92 and almost 10 wickets falling in each game, we expect this match to have a score of 80-90. Going by previous matches and expected weather conditions, the captain winning the toss should choose to bat first. Accuweather predicts no rain during the game. The temperature is expected to be around 30°C, with 68% humidity and 45% cloud cover.

DVE vs GRD prediction

According to our DVE vs GRD Dream11 prediction, the Dark View Explorers will win this match.

Note: The DVE vs GRD prediction is made on the basis of our own analysis. It does not guarantee positive results.

Image Credits: VPLT10 Instagram