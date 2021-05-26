Dream11 Vincy Premier League T10 DVE Vs LSH Live Stream, Pitch And Weather Report, Preview

The Dark View Explorers will take on the Le Soufriere Hikers in the 24th match of the Dream11 Vincy Premier League T10 2021. The match is set to begin at 11:00 PM IST (1:30 PM local time) from the Arnos Vale Sporting Complex, St Vincent on May 26, 2021. Here are the DVE vs LSH live streaming details, how to watch the Dream11 Vincy Premier League T10 live in India and the pitch and weather report for the contest.

Dream11 Vincy Premier League T10: Dark View Explorers vs Le Soufriere Hikers preview

Two of the top teams of the Dream11 Vincy Premier League T10 2021 season, the Dark View Explorers and Le Soufriere Hikers, will go up against each other in the last group stage match of the series. The defending champions, the Hikers are in 3rd place on the table with five wins from seven games and have ten points to their name. Their last match, against the Salt Pond Breakers, ended with a close 8-wicket victory for them, giving them immense confidence coming into this match.

Meanwhile, sitting atop the table, the Dark View Explorers have lost just one of their seven matches so far, earning a massive 12 points in the process. Playing their last group stage game of the tournament, the team is sure to make it to the playoffs - in all probability as the top team in the draw, considering their high net run rate of +2.006. The last match between the Explorers and the Hikers ended with an 11-run win for the Explorers.

Dark View Explorers vs Le Soufriere Hikers squads

DVE: Alex Samuel, Drumo Toney, Romano Pierre, Darius Martin, Lindon James (C & WK), Luke Wilson, Rayan Williams, Sealron Williams, Dean Browne, Deron Greaves, Jade Matthews, Shammon Hooper, Donwell Hector.

LSH: Atticus Browne, Camano Cain, Desron Maloney (C), Dillon Douglas, Javid Harry, Kemron Strough, Othneil Lewis, Romario Bibby, Benniton Stapleton, Ojay Matthews, Sylvan Spencer, Anson Latchman (WK), Salvan Browne.

DVE vs LSH live streaming and DVE vs LSH live scores details

The Dark View Explorers vs Le Soufriere Hikers match will not be televised in India. However, fans who wish to follow the Dream11 Vincy premier League T10 live in India can do so on the Dream Sports-owned platform, FanCode. The DVE vs LSH live scores will be available on FanCode as well.

DVE vs LSH pitch report and weather forecast

The pitch at the Arnos Vale Sporting Complex has been a bowling-friendly one through the series. With an average first innings score of 92 and almost 10 wickets falling in each game, we expect this match to have a score of 80-90. Going by previous matches and expected weather conditions, the captain winning the toss should choose to bat first. Accuweather predicts no rain during the game. The temperature is expected to be around 30°C, with 68% humidity and 35% cloud cover.

DVE vs LSH prediction

According to our DVE vs LSH Dream11 prediction, the Le Soufriere Hikers will win this match.

Note: The DVE vs LSH prediction is made on the basis of our own analysis. It does not guarantee positive results.

Image Credits: VPLT10 Instagram