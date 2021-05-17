Dream11 Vincy Premier League T10 DVE Vs SPB Live Stream, Pitch And Weather Report, Preview

The Dark View Explorers will take on the Salt Pond Breakers in the 6th match of the Dream11 Vincy Premier League T10 2021. The match is set to begin at 11:00 PM IST (1:30 PM local time) from the Arnos Vale Sporting Complex, St Vincent on May 17, 2021. Here are the DVE vs SPB live streaming details, how to watch the Dream11 Vincy Premier League T10 live in India and the pitch and weather report for the contest.

Dream11 Vincy Premier League T10: Dark View Explorers vs Salt Pond Breakers preview

Last season's runners-up, the Salt Pond Breakers will go up against the Dark View Explorers in their second match of the Vincy Premier League T10. Currently sitting atop the table with a net run rate of +5.700, the Dark View Explorers are looking to emerge as the dark horses of the season. They won their first match against the Botanical Gardens Ragers, bowling them out for just 26 runs to get the 2 points. Meanwhile, last season's runners-up and 2019 champions, the Salt Pond Breakers, find themselves in 3rd place on the table after beating the Grenadine Divers in their opening fixture.

Dark View Explorers vs Salt Pond Breakers squads

Dark View Explorers: Alex Samuel, Drumo Toney, Kody Horne, Romano Pierre, Darius Martin, Luke Wilson, Rayan Williams, Sealron Williams, Dean Browne, Deron Greaves, Jade Matthews, Shammon Hooper, Lindon James

Salt Pond Breakers: Deson Hoyte, Jeremy Layne, Kensley Joseph, Rickford Walker, Seon Sween, Sheldon Hooper, Andrew Thomas, Delorn Johnson, Jeremy Haywood, Jevon Samuel, Oziko Williams, Tijorn Pope, Cody Grant

DVE vs SPB live streaming and DVE vs SPB live scores details

The Dark View Explorers vs Salt Pond Breakers match will not be televised in India. However, fans who wish to watch the Vincy premier League T10 live in India can do so on the Dream Sports-owned platform, FanCode. The DVE vs SPB live scores will be available on FanCode as well, with updates on the Vincy Premier League Instagram page.

DVE vs SPB pitch report and weather forecast

The pitch at the Arnos Vale Sporting Complex has been a bowling-friendly one through the series. With an average first innings score of 68 historically and almost 11 wickets falling in each game, we expect this match to have a score of 70-80. Going by previous matches and expected weather conditions, the captain winning the toss should choose to at first. Accuweather predicts some rain at around 2:00 PM local time, meaning that the game may be delayed. The temperature is expected to be around 30°C, with 72% humidity and 20% cloud cover.

DVE vs SPB prediction

According to our DVE vs SPB Dream11 prediction, the Salt Pond Breakers will win this match.

Note: The DVE vs SPB prediction is made on the basis of our own analysis. It does not guarantee positive results.

Image Credits: VPLT10 Instagram