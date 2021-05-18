Dream11 Vincy Premier League T10 FCS Vs DVE Live Stream, Pitch And Weather Report, Preview

The Fort Charlotte Strikers will take on the Dark View Explorers in the 8th match of the Dream11 Vincy Premier League T10 2021. The match is set to begin at 11:00 PM IST (1:30 PM local time) from the Arnos Vale Sporting Complex, St Vincent on May 18, 2021. Here are the FCS vs DVE live streaming details, how to watch the Dream11 Vincy Premier League T10 live in India and the pitch and weather report for the contest.

Dream11 Vincy Premier League T10: Fort Charlotte Strikers vs Dark View Explorers preview

Currently in 3rd and 4th places respectively on the Dream11 Vincy Premier League T10 2021 points table, the Dark View Explorers and the Fort Charlotte Strikers have had similar runs at the tournament so far. After a massive 57-run win over the Botanical Garden Raiders in their first match, the Explorers went down to the Salt Pond Breakers by an equally huge 43 run margin. Meanwhile, the Strikers lost their opening game of the season to the Hikers but came back strong with a 24-run victory over the Raiders, putting them on a winning streak coming into this game.

Fort Charlotte Strikers vs Dark View Explorers squads

FCS: Gidron Pope, Kevin Peters, Leshawn Lewis, Miles Bascombe (C), Geron Whyllie, Nigel Small, Rasheed Fredricks, Ray Jordan, Casmus Hackshaw (WK), Shaquille Browne, Chelson Stowe, Kirton Lavia and Sealroy Williams.

DVE: Alex Samuel, Drumo Toney, Kody Horne, Romano Pierre, Darius Martin, Luke Wilson, Rayan Williams, Sealron Williams, Dean Browne, Deron Greaves, Jade Matthews, Shammon Hooper, Lindon James.

FCS vs DVE live streaming and FCS vs DVE live scores details

The Fort Charlotte Strikers vs Dark View Explorers match will not be televised in India. However, fans who wish to watch the Dream11 Vincy Premier League T10 live in India can do so on the Dream Sports-owned platform, FanCode. The FCS vs DVE live scores will be available on FanCode as well.

FCS vs DVE pitch report and weather forecast

The pitch at the Arnos Vale Sporting Complex has been a bowling-friendly one through the series. With an average first innings score of 86 historically and almost 11 wickets falling in each game, we expect this match to have a score of 70-80. Going by previous matches and expected weather conditions, the captain winning the toss should choose to at first. Accuweather predicts no rain during the game. The temperature is expected to be around 29°C, with 71% humidity and 26% cloud cover.

FCS vs DVE prediction

According to our FCS vs DVE Dream11 prediction, the Dark View Explorers will win this match.

Note: The FCS vs DVE prediction is made on the basis of our own analysis. It does not guarantee positive results.

