Dream11 Vincy Premier League T10 FCS Vs GRD Live Stream, Pitch And Weather Report, Preview

The Fort Charlotte Strikers will take on the Grenadine Divers in the 20th match of the Dream11 Vincy Premier League T10 2021. The match is set to begin at 11:00 PM IST (1:30 PM local time) from the Arnos Vale Sporting Complex, St Vincent on May 24, 2021. Here are the FCS vs GRD live streaming details, how to watch the Dream11 Vincy Premier League T10 live in India and the pitch and weather report for the contest.

Dream11 Vincy Premier League T10: Fort Charlotte Strikers vs Grenadine Divers preview

Two teams with vastly contrasting runs at the Dream11 Vincy Premier League T10 - the Fort Charlotte Strikers and the Grenadine Divers - will go head to head on Monday, May 24. Currently in 2nd place on the table with five wins and two losses, the Strikers are sure to make it to the playoffs. After a bit of a slow start to their campaign, the team have managed to get on a substantial winning run, defeating their last four opponents in a row.

Meanwhile, with just two wins from their six games in the league so far, the Divers find themselves in second-last place on the table. Approaching the end of the group stages of the tournament, the side will aim to win each of their remaining games and give themselves a sure shot at making it to the playoffs. They will come into this game having lost their last match to the Fort Charlotte Strikers by just eight runs.

Fort Charlotte Strikers vs Grenadine Divers squads

FCS: Gidron Pope, Kevin Peters, Leshawn Lewis, Miles Bascombe, Geron Whyllie, Nigel Small, Rasheed Fredricks, Ray Jordan, Shaquille Browne, Chelson Stowe, Kirton Lavia, Sealroy Williams, Casmus Hackshaw

GRD: Asif Hooper, Shem Browne, Razine Browne, Kadir Nedd, Braxie Browne, Romario Grant, Kevin Abraham, Davian Barnum, Kenson Dalzell, Wesrick Strough, Javid Williams, Richie Richards, Tilron Harry

FCS vs GRD live streaming and FCS vs GRD live scores details

The Fort Charlotte Strikers vs Grenadine Divers match will not be televised in India. However, fans who wish to watch the Dream11 Vincy premier League T10 live in India can do so on the Dream Sports-owned platform, FanCode. The FCS vs GRD live scores will be available on FanCode as well.

FCS vs GRD pitch report and weather forecast

The pitch at the Arnos Vale Sporting Complex has been a bowling-friendly one through the series. With an average first innings score of 92 and almost 10 wickets falling in each game, we expect this match to have a score of 80-90. Going by previous matches and expected weather conditions, the captain winning the toss should choose to bat first. Accuweather predicts no rain during the game. The temperature is expected to be around 30°C, with 68% humidity and 45% cloud cover.

FCS vs GRD prediction

According to our FCS vs GRD Dream11 prediction, the Fort Charlotte Strikers will win this match.

Note: The FCS vs GRD prediction is made on the basis of our own analysis. It does not guarantee positive results.

Image Credits: VPLT10 Instagram