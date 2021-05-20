Dream11 Vincy Premier League T10 GRD Vs DVE Live Stream, Pitch And Weather Report, Preview

The Grenadine Divers will take on the Dark View Explorers in the 11th match of the Dream11 Vincy Premier League T10 2021. The match is set to begin at 9:00 PM IST (11:30 AM local time) from the Arnos Vale Sporting Complex, St Vincent on May 20, 2021. Here are the GRD vs DVE live streaming details, how to watch the Dream11 Vincy Premier League T10 live in India and the pitch and weather report for the contest.

Dream11 Vincy Premier League T10: Grenadine Divers vs Dark View Explorers preview

Two teams with opposite runs at the Dream11 Vincy Premier League T10 2021 so far, the Grenadine Divers and Dark View Explorers, will go up against each other in the 11th match of the series. At the 3rd place on the table with two wins and one loss, the Explorers will come into this game having beaten the Fort Charlotte Strikers by 19 runs. Meanwhile, at the 5th place on the table, the Divers seem to be making a turnaround late in the season. After back-to-back losses, the side finally notched up their first win of the season, putting down the Botanical Garden Rangers by 9 wicket in their last game.

Grenadine Divers vs Dark View Explorers squads

GRD: Asif Hooper (C), Shem Browne, Razine Browne, Kadir Nedd, Braxie Browne, Romario Grant, Kevin Abraham, Tilron Harry (WK), Davian Barnum, Kenson Dalzell, Wesrick Strough, Javid Williams and Richie Richards.

DVE: Alex Samuel, Dromo Toney, Romano Pierre, Lindon James (C & WK), Darius Martin, Luke Wilson, Rayan Williams, Sealroy Williams, Dean Browne, Deron Greaves, Jade Matthews, Shammon Hooper and Donwell Hector.

GRD vs DVE live streaming and GRD vs DVE live scores details

The Grenadine Divers vs Dark View Explorers match will not be televised in India. However, fans who wish to watch the Dream11 Vincy premier League T10 live in India can do so on the Dream Sports-owned platform, FanCode. The GRD vs DVE live scores will be available on FanCode, with regular updates on the VPLT10 Instagram page.

GRD vs DVE pitch report and weather forecast

The pitch at the Arnos Vale Sporting Complex has been a bowling-friendly one through the series. With an average first innings score of 74 and almost 11 wickets falling in each game, we expect this match to have a score of 70-80. Going by previous matches and expected weather conditions, the captain winning the toss should choose to bat first. Accuweather predicts no rain during the game. The temperature is expected to be around 30°C, with 66% humidity and 26% cloud cover.

GRD vs DVE prediction

According to our GRD vs DVE Dream11 prediction, the Dark View Explorers will win this match.

Note: The GRD vs DVE prediction is made on the basis of our own analysis. It does not guarantee positive results.

Image Credits: VPLT10 Instagram