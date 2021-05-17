Dream11 Vincy Premier League T10 GRD Vs LSH Live Stream, Pitch And Weather Report, Preview

The Grenadine Divers will take on the La Soufriere Hikers in the 5th match of the Dream11 Vincy Premier League T10 2021. The match is set to begin at 9:00 PM IST (11:30 AM local time) from the Arnos Vale Sporting Complex, St Vincent on Monday, May 17, 2021. Here are the GRD vs LSH live streaming details, how to watch the Dream11 Vincy Premier League T10 live in India and the pitch and weather report for the contest.

Dream11 Vincy Premier League T10: Grenadine Divers vs Le Soufriere Hikers preview

Last season's champions, the Le Soufriere Hikers will go up against the Grenadine Divers in their second match of the series. At the 2nd place on the table after winning their sole match of the series so far, the Hikers will be looking to get on a winning streak in this game. Their nine-wicket win over the Fort Charlotte Strikers will give them great confidence in this game. Meanwhile, with a loss in their opening game against the Salt Pond Breakers, the Divers will hope to get some points to their names and move up the table, They are currently at the 5th place out of 6 teams.

Grenadine Divers vs Le Soufriere Hikers squads

Grenadine Divers: Asif Hooper (C), Shem Browne, Razine Browne, Kadir Nedd, Braxie Browne, Romario Grant, Kevin Abraham, Davian Barnum, Kenson Dalzell, Wesrick Strough, Javid Williams, Tilron Harry (WK), Richie Richards.

Le Soufriere Hikers: Atticus Browne, Camano Cain, Desron Maloney (C), Dillon Douglas, Javid Harry, Kemron Strough, Othneil Lewis, Romario Bibby, Benniton Stapleton, Ojay Matthews, Sylvan Spencer, Anson Latchman (WK), Salvan Browne.

GRD vs LSH live streaming and GRD vs LSH live scores details

The Grenadine Divers vs Le Soufriere Hikers match will not be televised in India. However, fans who wish to watch the Dream11 Vincy Premier League T10 live in India can do so on the Dream Sports-owned platform, FanCode. The GRD vs LSH live scores will be available on FanCode as well.

GRD vs LSH pitch report and weather forecast

The pitch at the Arnos Vale Sporting Complex has been a bowling-friendly one through the series. With an average first innings score of 68 historically and almost 11 wickets falling in each game, we expect this match to have a score of 70-80. Going by previous matches and expected weather conditions, the captain winning the toss should choose to at first. Accuweather predicts no rain during the game. The temperature is expected to be around 30°C, with 69% humidity and 18% cloud cover.

GRD vs LSH prediction

According to our GRD vs LSH Dream11 prediction, the Grenadine Divers will win this match.

Note: The GRD vs LSH prediction is made on the basis of our own analysis. It does not guarantee positive results.

Image Credits: VPLT10 Instagram