Dream11 Vincy Premier League T10 LSH Vs SPB Live Stream, Pitch And Weather Report, Preview

The Le Soufriere Hikers will take on the Salt Pond Breakers in the 21st match of the Dream11 Vincy Premier League T10 2021. The match is set to begin at 11:00 PM IST (1:30 PM local time) from the Arnos Vale Sporting Complex, St Vincent on May 25, 2021. Here are the LSH vs SPB live streaming details, how to watch the Dream11 Vincy Premier League T10 live in India and the pitch and weather report for the contest.

Dream11 Vincy Premier League T10: Le Soufriere Hikers vs Salt Pond Breakers preview

Two of the top teams of the Dream11 Vincy Premier League T10 2021 season, the Le Soufriere Hikers and Salt Pond Breakers, will go up against each other in the third-last group stage match of the series. The defending champions, the Hikers are in 3rd place on the table with four wins from six games. Their last two matches, against the Explorers and the Divers, have ended in shock defeats for them, meaning that they will be looking to get back to winning ways in this game

Meanwhile, with four straight losses coming into this game, the Breakers find themselves in a tricky spot as the group stage comes to an end. Currently in fourth place on the table, the 2020 runners-up and 2019 champions will hope to at least make it to the playoffs. The last game between the two teams ended with the Breakers going down by 31 runs.

Le Soufriere Hikers vs Salt Pond Breakers squads

LSH: Atticus Browne, Camano Cain, Desron Maloney (C), Dillon Douglas, Javid Harry, Kemron Strough, Othneil Lewis, Romario Bibby, Benniton Stapleton, Ojay Matthews, Sylvan Spencer, Anson Latchman (WK), Salvan Browne.

SPB: Deson Hoyte, Jeremy Layne, Kensley Joseph, Rickford Walker, Seon Sween, Sheldon Hooper, Andrew Thomas, Delorn Johnson, Jeremy Haywood, Jevon Samuel, Oziko Williams, Tijorn Pope, Cody Grant.

LSH vs SPB live streaming and LSH vs SPB live scores details

The Le Soufriere Hikers vs Salt Pond Breakers match will not be televised in India. However, fans who wish to watch the Dream11 Vincy premier League T10 live in India can do so on the Dream Sports-owned platform, FanCode. The LSH vs SPB live scores will be available on FanCode as well.

LSH vs SPB pitch report and weather forecast

The pitch at the Arnos Vale Sporting Complex has been a bowling-friendly one through the series. With an average first innings score of 92 and almost 10 wickets falling in each game, we expect this match to have a score of 80-90. Going by previous matches and expected weather conditions, the captain winning the toss should choose to bat first. Accuweather predicts no rain during the game. The temperature is expected to be around 30°C, with 68% humidity and 45% cloud cover.

LSH vs SPB prediction

According to our LSH vs SPB Dream11 prediction, the Le Soufriere Hikers will win this match.

Note: The LSH vs SPB prediction is made on the basis of our own analysis. It does not guarantee positive results.

Image Credits: VPLT10 Instagram