Dream11 Vincy Premier League T10 SPB Vs BGR Live Stream, Pitch And Weather Report, Preview

The Salt Pond Breakers will take on the Botanical Garden Rangers in the 19th match of the Dream11 Vincy Premier League T10 2021. The match is set to begin at 9:00 PM IST (11:30 AM local time) from the Arnos Vale Sporting Complex, St Vincent on May 24, 2021. Here are the SPB vs BGR live streaming details, how to watch the Dream11 Vincy Premier League T10 live in India and the pitch and weather report for the contest.

Dream11 Vincy Premier League T10: Salt Pond Breakers vs Botanical Garden Rangers preview

The Salt Pond Breakers and the Botanical Garden Rangers will clash with each other as the Dream11 Vincy Premier League T10 reaches its business end. Currently in 4th place on the table with two wins and three losses, the Breakers will be looking to reach their third consecutive final at the tournament this year, having ended as the Champions in 2019 and runners-up in 2020. On a three-match losing streak following their back to back wins at the start of the league, the team will be looking to bounce back with a win in this game.

Meanwhile, winless in the league and in the last place on the table, the Botanical Garden Rangers find themselves in a tough spot this season. Approaching the end of the group stages of the tournament, the Rangers have failed to win a single one of their games and will not qualify to round two. They will come into this game having lost their last match to the Fort Charlotte Strikers by ten wickets. This will be the first match between the two teams this season.

Salt Pond Breakers vs Botanical Garden Rangers squads

SPB: Denson Hoyte, Sunil Ambris (C), Jeremy Layne, Kensley Joseph, Rickford Walker, Seon Sween (WK), Sheldon Hooper, Andrew Thomas, Delorn Johnson, Jeremy Haywood, Jevon Samuel, Oziko Williams, Tijorn Pope, Cody Grant

BGR: Jaheil Walters, Urnel Thomas, Wayne Harper (WK), Donald Delpleche, Kesrick Williams (C), Kimali Williams, Zemron Providence, Dorson Cottle, Keron Cottoy, Winston Samuel, Jordan Samuel, Reshawn Lewis, Mcleon Williams, Michael Joseph

SPB vs BGR live streaming and SPB vs BGR live scores details

The Salt Pond Breakers vs Botanical Garden Rangers match will not be televised in India. However, fans who wish to watch the Dream11 Vincy premier League T10 live in India can do so on the Dream Sports-owned platform, FanCode. The SPB vs BGR live scores will be available on FanCode as well.

SPB vs BGR pitch report and weather forecast

The pitch at the Arnos Vale Sporting Complex has been a bowling-friendly one through the series. With an average first innings score of 92 and almost 10 wickets falling in each game, we expect this match to have a score of 80-90. Going by previous matches and expected weather conditions, the captain winning the toss should choose to bat first. Accuweather predicts no rain during the game. The temperature is expected to be around 30°C, with 68% humidity and 45% cloud cover.

SPB vs BGR prediction

According to our SPB vs BGR Dream11 prediction, the Salt Pond Breakers will win this match.

Note: The SPB vs BGR prediction is made on the basis of our own analysis. It does not guarantee positive results.

Image Credits: VPLT10 Instagram