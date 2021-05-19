Dream11 Vincy Premier League T10 SPB Vs FCS Live Stream, Pitch And Weather Report, Preview

The Salt Pond Breakers will take on the Fort Charlotte Strikers in the 9th match of the Dream11 Vincy Premier League T10 2021. The match is set to begin at 9:00 PM IST (11:30 AM local time) from the Arnos Vale Sporting Complex, St Vincent on May 19, 2021. Here are the SPB vs FCS live streaming details, how to watch the Dream11 Vincy Premier League T10 live in India and the pitch and weather report for the contest.

Vincy Premier League T10: Salt Pond Breakers vs Fort Charlotte Strikers preview

The Vincy Premier League 2019 champions and 2020 runner-ups, the Salt Pond Breakers have had a fantastic tournament this season. Undefeated after two matches, the team are in second place on the points table and are squaring up to be good potential contenders for the finals once again. Meanwhile, the Fort Charlotte Strikers, with just one win from three matches, are in fourth place and will be looking to climb up in the rankings as the halfway point of the tournament approaches. They will come into this game with a 19 run loss against the Dark View Explorers.

Salt Pond Breakers vs Fort Charlotte Strikers squads

Salt Pond Breakers: Deson Hoyte, Jeremy Layne, Kensley Joseph, Rickford Walker, Seon Sween, Sheldon Hooper, Andrew Thomas, Delorn Johnson, Jeremy Haywood, Jevon Samuel, Oziko Williams, Tijorn Pope, Cody Grant

Fort Charlotte Strikers: Gidron Pope, Kevin Peters, Leshawn Lewis, Miles Bascombe, Geron Whyllie, Nigel Small, Rasheed Fredricks, Ray Jordan, Shaquille Browne, Chelson Stowe, Kirton Lavia, Sealroy Williams, Casmus Hackshaw

SPB vs FCS live streaming and SPB vs FCS live scores details

The Salt Pond Breakers vs Fort Charlotte Strikers match will not be televised in India. However, fans who wish to watch the Dream11 Vincy premier League T10 live in India can do so on the Dream Sports-owned platform, FanCode. The SPB vs FCS live scores will be available on FanCode as well.

SPB vs FCS pitch report and weather forecast

The pitch at the Arnos Vale Sporting Complex has been a bowling-friendly one through the series. With an average first innings score of 68 historically and almost 11 wickets falling in each game, we expect this match to have a score of 70-80. Going by previous matches and expected weather conditions, the captain winning the toss should choose to at first. Accuweather predicts no rain during the game. The temperature is expected to be around 30°C, with 66% humidity and 26% cloud cover.

SPB vs FCS prediction

According to our SPB vs FCS Dream11 prediction, the Salt Pond Breakers will win this match.

Note: The SPB vs FCS prediction is made on the basis of our own analysis. It does not guarantee positive results.

Image Credits: VPLT10 Instagram