Dream11 Vincy Premier League T10 SPB Vs LSH Live Stream, Pitch And Weather Report, Preview

The Salt Pond Breakers will take on the Le Soufriere Hikers in the 11th match of the Dream11 Vincy Premier League T10 2021. The match is set to begin at 11:00 PM IST (1:30 PM local time) from the Arnos Vale Sporting Complex, St Vincent on May 20, 2021. Here are the SPB vs LSH live streaming details, how to watch the Dream11 Vincy Premier League T10 live in India and the pitch and weather report for the contest.

Dream11 Vincy Premier League T10: Salt Pond Breakers vs Le Soufriere Hikers

The top two teams of the Dream11 Vincy Premier League T10 2021 season, the Salt Pond Breakers and Le Soufriere Hikers, will go up against each other in the 11th match of the series. At the 1st place on the table after three consecutive wins from three games, the Hikers will look to keep their brilliant winning streak going in this game. Meanwhile, with a loss following their two straight wins, the Breakers find themselves at the second place on the table. With both teams looking like prime contenders for not just the playoffs, but also a title, fans can expect a high octane match on Thursday.

Salt Pond Breakers vs Le Soufriere Hikers squads

SPB: Deson Hoyte, Jeremy Layne, Kensley Joseph, Rickford Walker, Seon Sween, Sheldon Hooper, Andrew Thomas, Delorn Johnson, Jeremy Haywood, Jevon Samuel, Oziko Williams, Tijorn Pope, Cody Grant.

LSH: Atticus Browne, Camano Cain, Desron Maloney (C), Dillon Douglas, Javid Harry, Kemron Strough, Othneil Lewis, Romario Bibby, Benniton Stapleton, Ojay Matthews, Sylvan Spencer, Anson Latchman (WK), Salvan Browne.

SPB vs LSH live streaming and SPB vs LSH live scores details

The Salt Pond Breakers vs Le Soufriere Hikers match will not be televised in India. However, fans who wish to watch the Dream11 Vincy premier League T10 live in India can do so on the Dream Sports-owned platform, FanCode. The SPB vs LSH live scores will be available on FanCode as well.

SPB vs LSH pitch report and weather forecast

The pitch at the Arnos Vale Sporting Complex has been a bowling-friendly one through the series. With an average first innings score of 68 historically and almost 11 wickets falling in each game, we expect this match to have a score of 70-80. Going by previous matches and expected weather conditions, the captain winning the toss should choose to at first. Accuweather predicts no rain during the game. The temperature is expected to be around 30°C, with 65% humidity and 26% cloud cover.

SPB vs LSH prediction

According to our SPB vs LSH Dream11 prediction, the Le Soufriere Hikers will win this match.

Note: The SPB vs LSH prediction is made on the basis of our own analysis. It does not guarantee positive results.

Image Credits: VPLT10 Instagram