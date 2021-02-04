Dream11 Women's Super Smash Hinds Vs Magicians Live Stream, Pitch And Weather Report

The Central Hinds Women and the Canterbury Magicians Women will lock horns in the league match of the Dream11 Women's Super Smash T20 on Friday, February 5. The match will be played at McLean Park, Napier from 8:10 AM IST onwards. Here is a look at the Hinds vs Magicians live stream information, Hinds vs Magicians squads, Hinds vs Magicians live scores, and how to watch Hinds vs Magicians live in India.

Also Read: Lahiru Thirimanne, Mickey Arthur Test COVID-19 Positive; Fans React

Dream11 Women's Super Smash: Hinds vs Magicians preview

Things are not looking too great for the Hinds who are currently rooted at the fifth spot in the six-team competition. Out of a total of 8 matches, they have just 2 wins to show while losing 7 matches. This match is crucial for them as they are desperate to move up the points table in their bid to qualify for the knockout stage.

🚨 D E B U T A N T E A L E R T 🚨



Welcome to the team, Gemma!@SuperSmashNZ T20 Stags v Kings | Hinds v Magicians#CENTRALHINDS #SuperSmashNZhttps://t.co/NPLUgQuBXE — Central Districts Cricket Association🏏 (@CDCricket) February 4, 2021

The Magicians, on the other hand, are currently comfortably sitting in the second spot and are looking to go top of the points table by winning the upcoming match. Out of the 9 matches, the Magicians have won 9 and lost 2. One of their matches was abandoned due to rain. This match should be a walkover for the Canterbury side considering the kind of form they are in, however, the Hinds will not give anything easily and are likely to put up a good fight.

Also Read: Virat Kohli Confirms Rishabh Pant In India's XI For First England Test; Drops Kuldeep Hint

Dream11 Women's Super Smash T20: pitch report

Coming to the pitch, the 22-yard strip looks balanced and will be helpful for both bowlers and batswomen. While batters will look to score runs, bowlers will look to pick up wickets at start and put pressure on the opposition. The skipper winning the toss will look to bowl first and try and pick up early wickets.

Also Read: Pandya & Ishant Out; Axar, Kuldeep In: Gambhir Picks India's XI For First Test Vs England

Dream11 Women's Super Smash T20: Weather report

As per AccuWeather, the weather condition will be cloudy during the fixture. Fortunately for the fans and the teams, rain is likely to stay away from the contest. The temperatures during the match are likely to hover around 20 degrees Celsius.

Also Read: England Suffer A Blow On Eve Of Chepauk Game, Opener Ruled Out Of First 2 Tests Vs India

Hinds vs Magicians live streaming: Hinds vs Magicians live scores and Dream11 Women's Super Smash live in India

The Super Smash live matches of the tournament will not be telecasted in India. However, the multi-sports aggregator platform, FanCode, has come on board as an exclusive streaming partner for the competition in the country. Cricket fans can tune in to the platform to catch Hinds vs Magicians live in India. Moreover, one can also keep tabs on the social media accounts of the tournament for the Hinds vs Magicians live scores.

Image: Central Districts Cricket Asociation / Twitter

Stay updated on the latest IND VS AUS news, IND VS AUS updates, IND VS AUS schedule, IND VS AUS matches and more. From live updates to breaking news, Republic World brings you all the live updates online so that you don't miss out on the IND VS AUS extravaganza.