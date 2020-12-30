Dream11 Women's Super Smash T20 CH W Vs AH W Live Stream, Pitch And Weather Report

The Central Hinds Women and the Auckland Hearts Women will lock horns in the league match of the Dream11 Women's Super Smash T20 on Thursday, December 31. The match will be played at Pukekura Park, New Plymouth from 6:10 AM IST onwards. Here is a look at the CH W vs AH W live stream information, CH W vs AH W squads, CH W vs AH W live scores, and how to watch CH W vs AH W live in India.

Also Read: ODT Vs ODJ Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Odisha Cricket League 2020-21

Women's Super Smash T20 live: CH W vs AH W preview

CH W are currently on a two-match losing streak and will be desperate to win this match and put their first points on the table in this competition. They played their previous match against the Northern Spirit which they went on to lose by 17 runs. They will look to get their act together and register an upset over AH W. On the other hand, AH W won their previous match versus the Otago Sparks by 37 runs and will be eager to carry on their winning momentum to this match. Fans can expect an exciting contest between these two sides.

DREAM11 SUPER SMASH | Team Auckland look to close out 2020 in style with a New Year's Eve double-header in New Plymouth 💥#SuperSmashNZ #FollowSuit 🔷💙🏏https://t.co/IACL2sfQcw — Auckland Cricket (@aucklandcricket) December 29, 2020

Also Read: ODL Vs OPU Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Odisha Cricket League 2020 Match Preview

CH W vs AH W squads

CH W: Natalie Dodd, Anlo van Deventer, Hannah Rowe, Jess Watkin, Rosemary Mair, Melissa Hansen, Georgia Atkinson, Emily Cunningham, Mikaela Greig, Claudia Green, Monique Rees

AH W: AM Peterson, LR Down, KT Perkins, BG Armstrong, S Shahri, HR Huddleston, RSM Lili'i, AN Kelly, JEI Prasad, SJ Carnachan, FC Jonas, MM Penfold

Also Read: HUR Vs HEA Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Big Bash League 2020 Match Preview

Dream11 Women's Super Smash T20: Pitch report

Coming to the pitch, the 22-yard strip looks balanced and will be helpful for both bowlers and batswomen. While batters will look to score runs, bowlers will look to pick up wickets and put pressure on the opposition. The skipper winning the toss will look to bat first and put up a decent score.

Also Read: BBL 2020 HUR Vs HEA Live Stream In India, Pitch Report, Brisbane Weather Forecast

Dream11 Women's Super Smash T20: Weather report

As per AccuWeather, the weather condition will be partly sunny during the fixture. Fortunately for the fans and the teams, rain is likely to stay away from the contest. The temperatures during the match are likely to hover around 18 degrees Celsius.

CH W vs AH W live stream: CH W vs AH W live scores and Dream11 Women's Super Smash T20 live in India

The live matches of the tournament will not be telecasted in India. However, the multi-sports aggregator platform, FanCode, has come on board as an exclusive streaming partner for the competition in the country. Cricket fans can tune in to the platform to catch CH W vs AH W live in India. Moreover, one can also keep tabs on the social media accounts of the tournament for the CH W vs AH W live scores.

Image: Auckland cricket / Twitter

Stay updated on the latest IND VS AUS news, IND VS AUS updates, IND VS AUS schedule, IND VS AUS matches and more. From live updates to breaking news, Republic World brings you all the live updates online so that you don't miss out on the IND VS AUS extravaganza.