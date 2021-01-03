Dream11 Women's Super Smash T20 NS W Vs CH W Live Stream, Pitch & Weather Report, Preview

'Sourav Ganguly is stable now, but will be discharged later', says BCCI President's uncle
The Northern Spirit will lock horns with the Central Hinds in Match 10 of the Dream11 Women's Super Smash T20 2020-21. The NS W vs CH W match is scheduled to begin at 8:00 AM IST from Seddon Park, Hamilton on January 4, 2021. Here are the NS W vs CH W live stream details, how to watch NS W vs CH W live in India and the pitch and weather report for the contest.
We're 🔙 on! https://t.co/151zvbN9Vd— Dream11 Super Smash (@SuperSmashNZ) January 2, 2021
Both, the Northern Spirit and the Central Hinds have had contrasting runs at the Dream11 Women's Super Smash T20 series so far. The Northern Spirit side put on a great show in their first two matches, against the Central Hinds and the Wellington Blaze. However, they will be coming into this match on the back of a loss against the Otago Sparks in a rain-interrupted game. With 8 points, the NS Women are in second place on the table and will be hoping for another win against Central on Monday.
In stark contrast to this are the Central Hinds, who have not managed to win a single game in the tournament so far. The Hinds lost their first game in the series to the Wellington Blaze, after putting up just 88 runs in the first innings. Their next game was against the Northern Spirit side against whom they lost by just 17 runs. Their last loss, against the Auckland Hearts, was a close one, which they lost by a margin of just 8 runs. The Hinds will hope to overturn this streak in this game.
None of the Dream11 Women's Super Smash T20 games will be televised in India. However, fans can access the NS W vs CH W live stream on the DreamSports owned FanCode app and website. NS W vs CH W live scores can and updates can be found on the website and social media handles of New Zealand Cricket.
Central Hinds - NC Dodd, EG Cunningham, JM Watkin, A van Deventer, HM Rowe, MJ Greig, RA Mair, GK Atkinson, KA Tomlinson, MJ Hansen, MS Rees, CL Green
Northern Spirit - BM Halliday, KG Anderson, CA Gurrey, EAJ Richardson, LF Boucher, FC Leydon-Davis, NH Patel, CR Sarsfield, MN Hyde, AJ Rout, OR Lobb, LH Heaps
The pitch at Seddon Park has been a very high scoring one, with most T20 scores going above 160-170. Teams batting first have had a better record here historically. AccuWeather predicts intermittent showers at Hamilton till almost 6 PM local time, meaning that the game might be interrupted by rain.
