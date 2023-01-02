'Dronacharya Of My Life': Sachin Remembers Childhood Coach Achrekar On Death Anniversary

Legendary Team India batsman Sachin Tendulkar remembered childhood coach Ramakant Achrekar on his death anniversary by taking to his social media account and penning an emotional note for him. Achrekar, who passed away at the age of 87 on January 2 in 2019, played a key role in training Tendulkar during his foundation years.

'He taught me technique, discipline': Sachin Tendulkar

Taking to his social media account, Sachin Tendulkar thanked childhood coach Ramakant Achrekar for teaching him all the important aspects of cricket. "He taught me technique, discipline and most importantly, to respect the game. I think of him every day. Today, on his death anniversary, I salute the Dronacharya of my life. Without him, I wouldn’t have been the same cricketer," Tendulkar wrote on Twitter.

He taught me technique, discipline and most importantly, to respect the game.



I think of him every day. Today, on his death anniversary, I salute the Dronacharya of my life. Without him, I wouldn’t have been the same cricketer. pic.twitter.com/JQ8uijHD9Y — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) January 2, 2023

Achrekar, who is a Dronacharya awardee, also famously trained the likes of Vinod Kambli and several other cricketers at Shivaji Park in Dadar, Mumbai. As for Tendulkar, this is not the first time that he has praised his childhood coach, having issued a lengthy tribute when Achrekar passed away in 2019.

Via a statement (as quoted by ANI), Tendulkar said, "Cricket in heaven will be enriched with the presence of Achrekar Sir. Like many of his students, I learnt my ABCD in cricket under Sir's guidance. His contribution to my life cannot be captured in words. He built the foundation that I stand on."

"Last month, I met Sir along with some of his students and spent some time together. We shared a laugh as we remembered the old times. Achrekar Sir taught us the virtues of playing straight and living straight. Thank you for making us a part of your life and enriching us with your coaching manual. Well played Sir and May you coach more wherever you are," Tendulkar's statement added.