Dronacharya Tarak Sinha Trains Budding Sonnet Cricketers From Home

He is perhaps one of the greatest modern-day cricket coaches, who has produced as many as 27 international cricketers for India and 66 other Ranji Trophy players from his famous Sonnet Cricket Club.

For Tarak Sinha, who has been coaching for nearly 40 long years producing cricketers like Manoj Prabhakar, Surinder Khanna, Akash Chopra, Ashish Nehra and now Rishabh Pant staying at home and not going to the cricket club cum academy is extremely tough but the Guru has found his way to train the future breed of international and domestic cricketers.

In a Live interview to Republic TV on Sunday evening, the legendary coach said: "It is very difficult for me... because I am not habitual of sitting at home and not go to the academy. Now I have to sit home. Anyways, it is important for the country to stay home. That is the reason why we are at home. So now it is important for me to first motivate all my trainees as they will lose heart because they are not going to play cricket at the ground. So I tell them how to continue doing some exercises at home because this is an off-season period and this period has to be utilized properly by preparing themselves physically an keeping them fit and strong. There are some exercises and training methods that I instruct them from WhatsApp video call and as far as cricket practice is concerned they have to do it from their home by doing different types of shadow practice."

READ: Interim measure, it will be back to normal once COVID situation under control: Kumble on saliva ban

READ: Players will miss the presence of huge crowds once cricket resumes: Shikar Dhawan

Tarak Sinha further elaborated how he manages to train them from home. "There are specific drills for everything. I am able to train them by getting their video. Then I make some corrections and send them back. By this way, they are fully engaged with cricket. Like all the batsmen have to do shadow practice and synchronize their energy and methods at home because it is very essential for them," he said.

READ: Rohit Sharma to undergo Yo-Yo Test before making his comeback to the national team

READ: Shoaib Akhtar says he and Virat Kohli could have been the best of friends off the field