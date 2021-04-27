'Drop Steve Smith': Chopra Makes A Startling Suggestion To Pant Ahead Of RCB-DC Encounter

After playing in Chennai and Mumbai, the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and Delhi Capitals have headed to Ahmedabad to play their next league game against each other at the Narendra Modi Cricket Stadium. High on confidence after winning the super-over, Delhi Capitals will take on the Royal Challengers Bangalore in match 22 of the IPL 2021. Now India's former cricketer and commentator Aakash Chopra has made a startling suggestion to DC skipper Rishabh Pant in order to overcome AB de Villiers and Maxwell's threat.

In a pre-match analysis show at the ESPNcricinfo, Aakash Chopra suggested Rishabh Pant to drop Steve Smith and bring back the South-African spearhead Anrich Nortje. "I will be very tempted to bring Anrich Nortje and bowling alongside Kagiso Rabada keeping in mind that you got Maxwell and AB de Villiers to contain at the start. You want to unleash a bit more pace. So, they have to leave either Steve Smith or Shimron Hetmyer. And when I look at these two overseas options I have an Indian option available to replace Steve Smith i.e. Ajinkya Rahane but I don't have an Indian option to replace Shimron Hetmyer. So, however harsh it may sound they will have to make that call if they want Anrich Nortje in and don't want to compromise on their hitting ability," said Chopra.

It is to be noted that Steve Smith in the last game of Delhi Capitals played a crucial knock of 34 runs against the SunRisers. The match became a thriller as DC emerged victorious in the Super Over. Talking about Anrich Nortje, the South-African pacer has not played even a single game in IPL 2021. Anrich Nortje was amongst the five players leaving South Africa vs Pakistan home series midway to play in the Indian Premier League (IPL 2021). In IPL 2020, Nortje became a vital cog for the DC as he impressed everyone with his bowling and was also one of the leading wicket-taker after Kagiso Rabada.

RCB vs DC

The Rishabh Pant-led Delhi Capitals (DC) side will take on Virat Kohli-led Royal Challengers Bangalore (RC) in the 22nd match of the ongoing Indian Premier League. The contest will be played at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. When it comes to their head to head record, RCB have a major advantage. The two teams have squared off on 26 occasions in the cash-rich league so far and RCB have emerged victorious on 15 occasions. DC have won 10 games against RCB in the IPL.

