DSC Vs BUCC Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, ECS T10 Rome Match Preview

Defentas Sporting Club will take on Bergamo United Cricket Club in the ECS T10 Rome on Friday, November 6. The match will be played at the Roma Spinaceto Cricket Ground at 5:45 pm IST. Here is a look at our DSC vs BUCC match prediction and DSC vs BUCC Dream11 team. The DSC vs BUCC live action in India will be available on the Dream Sports-owned content aggregator platform, FanCode.

DSC vs BUCC live: DSC vs BUCC Dream11 prediction and preview

This is the second match of the day for both these teams will look to win both their matches to keep themselves in contention for a place in the semi-final stage. Both teams are currently at the bottom of the and will be desperate to take away all the two points. DSC has made things difficult for them after losing both their matches on the opening day and will also look to improve their run rate.

On the other hand, BUCC are one place above them at the third spot, having won one and lost one match on the opening day. They won their first match by 9 runs against Bologna Cricket Club, while their second match versus Venezia Cricket Club went down to the wire before they lost the match by 4 runs. They will be desperate to bounce back and win their remaining matches. Both teams are expected to field their strongest players in the DSC vs BUCC playing 11 as they look to secure full points on offer.

DSC vs BUCC Dream11 prediction: Squads for the DSC vs BUCC Dream11 team

DSC vs BUCC Dream11 prediction: DSC squad for DSC vs BUCC Dream11 team

Mohsin Ahmed, Muhammed Hossain, Ravinder Bhullar, Sukhpal Kumar, Mukhtiar Singh, Asraful Islam (wk), Hossain Jakir (c), Mandeep Kumar, Tirath Singh, Shadamgul Zadran, Abdur Jemi, Nafi Hasan, Talvinder Deep, Amdadul Haque, Jamal Uddin, Joynal Abedin, Luca Ciprotti, Shajahan Arif, Hasan Nelay

DSC vs BUCC Dream11 prediction: BUCC squad for DSC vs BUCC Dream11 team

Mubashir Amin (wk), Ahtasham Javaid, Rizwan Tahir, Mubashar Hussain, Ravi Paul, Rayhan Ibna Hossain, Faisal Muhammad, Azmat Ali (c), Ahsan Akram, Faraz Ali, Muddasar Raja, Fahran Javaid, Waqar Ahmed, Umair Baig, Abdul Waqas

DSC vs BUCC Dream11 prediction: Top picks for DSC vs BUCC Dream11 team

Faisal Muhammad

Rizwan Tahir

Mubashir Amin

Muhammad Hossain

DSC vs BUCC match prediction: DSC vs BUCC Dream11 team

DSC vs BUCC live: DSC vs BUCC Dream11 prediction

As per our DSC vs BUCC Dream11 prediction, BUCC will be favourites to win the match.

Note: The DSC vs BUCC Dream11 prediction, top picks and DSC vs BUCC Dream11 team is based on our own analysis. The DSC vs BUCC match prediction does not guarantee positive results.

Image Source: European Cricket / Twitter

