DSS Vs DB Dream11 Prediction, Top Fantasy Picks, ECS T10 Krefeld 2021 Preview

Match 33 of the ECS T10 Krefeld 2021 will be played between DJK SG Solingen and Dusseldorf Blackcaps at the Bayern Uerdingen Ground. The match starts at 9:00 AM local time (12:30 PM IST) on Wednesday, May 26. Here is our DSS vs DB Dream11 prediction, DSS vs DB Dream11 team, DSS vs DB best team and DSS vs DB player record.

DSS vs DB match preview

DJK SG Solingen remain bottom of the points table but without any victories to their name. After losing the first two fixtures of the tournament to Bayern Ueridgen Wolves, Solingen registered its first points in the tournament after the first match of the doubleheader against Bonn Blue Star was called off due to rain. In the second fixture, Bonn Blue Star beat Solingen by 9 wickets. The upcoming match versus Dusseldorf Blackcaps will be no different and the team is likely to remain winless.

Dusseldorf Blackcaps, on the other hand, are second on the points table with three wins and one loss from four matches played so far. They lost their first match of the tournament against Koln CC recently. In the two fixtures, Dusseldorf Blackcaps won the first match by 19 runs under Duckworth Lewis Method, however, the momentum was stopped by Koln CC in the second match by beating them with 4 wickets. This should be a good contest to watch as both teams look to climb the points table.

DSS vs DB weather report

There will be cloudy before the start of the match but there will rain trouble during the match. The wind gusts will be around 19 km/h with temperatures hovering around 10 degrees Celsius as per Accuweather. With rain expected during the match, both the teams will be hoping to get to play the full quota of overs, making it tough to make the DSS vs DB Dream11 prediction

DSS vs DB pitch report

Speaking about the pitch, the 22-yard strip looks balanced with batsmen and bowlers both looking to take advantage. While the batsmen will look to score runs at a quick pace, bowlers will have to find a way to pick up quick wickets to have any say in the contest. The team winning the toss will look to bowl first and pick up early wickets.

DSS vs DB player record

For DJK SG Solingen, the performance from Veeru Kolla and Venkatesh has been good but not enough to take the team past the victory line. The team will be hoping for both these players to continue their good start and help them register their first win in the tournament. On the other hand, Dusseldorf Blackcaps will look up to Oascoroni Ahamed and Nilay Patel to do well for the team

DSS vs DB Dream11 team

DSS vs DB Dream11 prediction

As per our DSS vs DB Dream11 prediction, DB will come out on top in this contest.

Note: The DSS vs DB player record and as a result, the DSS vs DB best team is made on the basis of our own analysis. The DSS vs DB Dream11 team and DSS vs DB Dream11 prediction does not guarantee positive results.

Image: FanCode