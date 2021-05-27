DSS Vs KCC Dream11 Prediction, Top Fantasy Picks, ECS T10 Krefeld 2021 Preview

Match 37 of the ECS T10 Krefeld 2021 will be played between DJK SG Solingen and Koln CC at the Bayern Uerdingen Ground. The match starts at 9:00 AM local time (12:30 PM IST) on Thursday, May 27. Here is our DSS vs KCC Dream11 prediction, DSS vs KCC Dream11 team, DSS vs KCC best team and DSS vs KCC player record.

DSS vs KCC match preview

DJK SG Solingen continues to remain at the bottom of the points table still winless. They registered their first point in the competition after one of the two matches against Bonn Blue Star was called off due to rain. Their previous match was a doubleheader against Dusseldorf Blackcaps in which they end up on losing both the matches. In the first match, they went down by 57 runs, while in the second match they were beaten by 9 wickets. The chance to qualify for next round is diminishing and the team will look to end the campaign by winning the rest of the matches including today.

Koln CC, on the other hand, is third on the points table after six matches. They have three wins and two losses while one match was called off due to rain. Their last win was against Bayer Uerdigen Wolves by 68 runs, while the second match between both teams was abandoned due to poor weather. KCC will look to win both matches and try and get inside the top two spots by the end of the day.

DSS vs KCC weather report

There will be rain before the start of the match. The wind gusts will be around 24 km/h with temperatures hovering around 11 degrees Celsius as per Accuweather. With rain expected before the match, both the teams are unlikely to get a chance to get to play the full quota of overs, making it tough to make the DSS vs KCC Dream11 prediction

DSS vs KCC pitch report

Speaking about the pitch, the 22-yard strip looks balanced with batsmen and bowlers both looking to take advantage. While the batsmen will look to score runs at a quick pace, bowlers will have to find a way to pick up quick wickets to have any say in the contest. The team winning the toss will look to bowl first and pick up early wickets.

DSS vs KCC player record

For DJK SG Solingen, the performance from Veeru Kolla and Venkatesh continue their fine form with the bat but their effort has still not enough to take the team past the victory line. Both these players will look to continue their good start and help them register their first win in the tournament. On the other hand, Koln CC will look up to Irfan Ahmed and Tejas Morbagal have done well so far and will look to continue their fine form for the team.

DSS vs KCC Dream11 team

DSS vs KCC Dream11 prediction

As per our DSS vs KCC Dream11 prediction, KCC will come out on top in this contest.

Note: The DSS vs KCC player record and as a result, the DSS vs KCC best team is made on the basis of our own analysis. The DSS vs KCC Dream11 team and DSS vs KCC Dream11 prediction does not guarantee positive results.

