Du Plessis Equates Gaikwad With 'young Virat Kohli' As The Opener Smashes Back-to-back 50s

Despite having missed the first half of the tournament, Chennai young gun Ruturaj Gaikwad has left his mark on IPL 2020 with a series of blistering performances. The 23-year-old youngster ended the campaign on a high note as he notched up a hat-trick of half-centuries propelling Chennai to three victories. Heaping praise upon Gaikwad's performances, former South Africa and Chennai teammate skipper Faf du Plessis lauded the youngster's composure.

After the victory against Punjab, du Plessis also went on to remark that Gaikwad looks like a younger version of current Team India skipper Virat Kohli.

"He (Gaikwad) looks like a young Virat Kohli doesn't he. What stands out for me the most is his composure. Pressure situations don't really get to him. That is always pleasing to see in a young guy and looks like he has a bright future," said du Plessis at the post-match presentation.

Gaikwad was one of the players who had been infected with COVID just before the start of the IPL 2020 and had to face extended quarantine. He was brought into the squad during a mid-way fixture, only to be dropped in the next game after a poor outing.

Back-to-back 50s for Gaikwad

However, in the last three games, Gaikwad has made the most of the opportunity, smashing three consecutive 50s. Against Bangalore, Gaikwad played an unbeaten inning of 65 runs while against Kolkata he scored 72 runs. In the last game of the season for Chennai, Gaikwad played an unbeaten inning of 62 runs.

Despite a terrible season, Chennai got back to winning ways in the last three games as they ended their campaign on a winning note. MS Dhoni & Co. put on a clinical performance to defeat Punjab by 9 wickets on Sunday, ending KL Rahul's hopes of qualifying for the playoffs.

'It was a difficult campaign'

Meanwhile, Chennai skipper MS Dhoni also reflected upon the 2020 campaign and remarked that it has been 'difficult' for the team. "It was a difficult campaign for us. I don't think we played to the full potential. If you are lagging too much, it becomes very difficult to push yourself and come up with performances. Very proud of the way they played their cricket. It would have been very tough 6-7 games. You won't want to be in a dressing room that is not really enjoying cricket," said Dhoni after the match. The Chennai skipper has affirmed that he will continue to play for the Men in Yellow in the 2021 season as well.

