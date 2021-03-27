DUB Vs ABD Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Emirates D10 League 2021 Match Preview

Dubai are all set to face Abu Dhabi in the league match of the Emirates D10 League on Saturday, March 27 at Sharjah Cricket Stadium. The match will commence at 3:00 PM (IST). Here is a look at our DUB vs ABD Dream11 prediction, DUB vs ABD playing 11, DUB vs ABD Dream11 team and DUB vs ABD live match details.

DUB vs ABD Dream11 prediction: DUB vs ABD match preview

This is the clash between two bottom-placed teams and both of them will be eager to register their first win in the tournament. Currently, both teams have played three matches apiece and have lost all three of them. Abu Dhabi were beaten by Emirates Blues by 88 runs in the first match, while in the second match they were beaten by Fujairah by 9 wickets. In the previous match, they were beaten by Ajman by 22 runs.

Team Dubai has also not played to their expectation and were crushes by 9 wickets by Emirates Blue sin opening match. In the second match, they were beaten by Fujairah by 26 runs, while in the previous match they suffered a 61 runs defeat to Sharjah. This should be a great contest to watch as both teams look for their first win.

DUB vs ABD Dream11 prediction: Full Squads for DUB vs ABD Dream11 team

DUB : Fahad Nawaz, Wajid Khan, Shahrukh Sheikh (c), Ronak Panoly, Ali Anwar, Muhammad Hassan, Adhitya Shetty, Kai Smith (wk), Muhammad Farooq, Nilansh Keswani, Ehtesham Siddiq, Jash Giyanani, Rudra Mahadev, Punya Mehra, Vinayak Vijayan, Omer Farooq, Bilal Cheema

ABD : Yodhin Punja (c), Ali Abid, Irfan Ayub, Riyan Mohammad, Aaryan Madani, Abdul Malik, Adil Raza, Fayyaz Ahmed, Muhammad Muzammil, Raees Ahmed Ayan, Waqas Gohar, Utkarsh Srivastava, Mausif Khan,Mohammad Kamran Atta, Osma Hasan Shah, Mazhar Bashir, Aaryan Madani.

DUB vs ABD Dream11 prediction: Top picks for DUB vs ABD playing 11

Yodhin Punja

Mohammad Kamran Atta

Nilansh Keswani

Ehtesham Siddiq

DUB vs ABD Dream11 live: DUB vs ABD Dream11 team

DUB vs ABD live: DUB vs ABD match prediction

As per our DUB vs ABD match prediction, ABD will come out on top in this contest.

Note: The DUB vs ABD match prediction and DUB vs ABD playing 11 is made on the basis of our own analysis. The DUB vs ABD Dream11 team and DUB vs ABD Dream11 prediction do not guarantee positive results.

Image: Fancode

