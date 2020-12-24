DUB Vs ECB Dream11 Prediction, Top Picks, Team, Emirates D20 League 2020 Match Preview

Dubai Pulse Secure lock horns against ECB Blues in their Emirates D20 League fixture as they look to finish the season on a high. The match is scheduled to be played at the ICC Academy in Dubai on Friday, 24 December and start at 2:30 PM according to IST. Let’s have a look at DUB vs ECB Dream11 prediction, DUB vs ECB match prediction among other match details.

It starts TODAY 🏏🇦🇪😆@Dream11 #EmiratesD20 #Sky247 & we're EXCITED!



Stay tuned for match broadcast links or follow the broadcasters noted 👇 for updates via their social channels. pic.twitter.com/46JSxqxc6p — UAE Cricket Official (@EmiratesCricket) December 6, 2020

Thursday’s D20 League fixture will see both the teams complete in the 3rd and 4th place match. Dubai Pulse Secure fought very well against Fujairah in the semi-finals and almost made it to the finals. They have been putting in decent performances and are expected to give a strong fight to ECB Blues.

Squads for DUB vs ECB Dream11 team

Dubai: Adnaan Khan, Tahir Latif, Syed Haider, Punya Mehra, Shahrukh Sheikh, Bilal Cheema, Omer Farooq, Ali Naseer, Ahaan Fernandes Nilansh Keswani,, Muhammad Usman, Ronak Panoly, Rudra Mahadev, Rahul Bhatia, Saqib Manshad, Muhammad Hassan

Emirates Cricket Board Blues: Basil Hameed, Junaid Siddique, Ansh Tandon, Chundangapoyil Rizwan, Aryan Lakra, Karthik Palaniappan Meiyappan, Zahoor Khan, Sanchit Sharma, Alishan Sharafu, Fahad Nawaz, Waheed Ahmad, Adhitya Shetty, M Farazuddin, Zawar Farid, Vriitya Aravind, Ateeq Ur Rehman

DUB vs ECB playing 11 (Likely)

Dubai- Adnaan Khan, Punya Mehra, Omer Farooq, Bilal Cheema, Ali Naseer Tahir Latif, Nilansh Keswani, Shahrukh Sheikh, Muhammad Hassan, Muhammad Usman, Syed Muhammad Haider Shah

Emirates Cricket Board: Basil Hameed, Fahad Nawaz, Waheed Ahmed, Palaniappan Meiyappan, Ansh Tandon, Zawar Farid, Junaid Siddique, Alishan Sharafu, Vriitya Aravind, Adhitya Shetty, Aryan Lakra

DUB vs ECB Dream11 team

Wicketkeeper - Adnaan Khan

Batsmen - Punya Mehra, Vriitya Aravind (C), Alishan Sharafu, S Sheikh

All-rounder - Aryan Lakra (VC), Omer Farooq, W Ahmed

Bowlers - Junaid Siddique, K Palaniappan Meiyappan, Nilansh Keswani

DUB vs ECB match prediction

We predict ECB Blues to win against Dubai Pulse Secure as they are likely to start the match as heavy favouirites. However, Dubai do have the squad quality that can give them a tough competition.

Note: The above DUB vs ECB Dream11 prediction, DUB vs ECB Dream11 team, and top picks are based on our own analysis. The DUB vs ECB Dream11 Team and DUB vs ECB playing 11 do not guarantee positive results.

