DUB Vs EMB Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Emirates D10 League 2021 Match Preview

Quick links:
Dubai (DUB) will go up against Emirates Blues (EMB) in the 17th match of the Emirates D10 League on Tuesday, March 30 at 7:15 PM local time (8:45 PM IST). The match will be played at Sharjah Cricket Stadium in Sharjah, UAE. Here's a look at our DUB vs EMB Dream11 prediction, probable DUB vs EMB playing 11 and DUB vs EMB Dream11 team.
The Emirates Blues are currently leading the Emirates D10 League standings with eight points. Laxman Manjrekar and team have played five games so far in the tournament, winning four and losing one. Dubai, on the other hand, are at the second-last (5th) spot with two points and a win-loss record of 1-4.
Fahad Nawaz, Ali Anwaar, Kai Smith, Muhammad Farooq, Vinayak Vijayan, Jash Giyanani, Shahrukh Sheikh, Ronak Panoly, Adhitya Shetty, Omer Farooq, Nilansh Keswani, Ehtesham Siddiq, Wajid Khan, Bilal Cheema, Muhammad Hassan, Punya Mehra, Rudra Mahadev
Mohammad Boota, Chundangapoyil Rizwan, Aryan Lakra, Mohammad Azhar, Rahul Bhatia, Matiullah Khan, Akif Raja, Waheed Ahmed, Laxman Manjrekar, Sabir Rao, Vishnu Sukumaran, Muhammad Farazuddin, Ateeq Ur Rehman, Nikhil Srinivasan, Omid Rahman, Muhammed Ismail
Considering the recent run of form, our Dream11 match prediction is that Emirates Blues will come out on top in this contest.
ðŸ Here are the fixtures for today’s #EmiratesD10 matches coming your way! ðŸ¤©— FanCode (@FanCode) March 30, 2021
Catch all these matches LIVE on #FanCode! Download the app now: https://t.co/NhBMDBKbrf
.
.#CricketOnFanCode #EmiratesD10onFanCode #D10 #T10cricket @EmiratesCricket pic.twitter.com/KZSBYl0UNg
Note: The DUB vs EMB match prediction and DUB vs EMB Dream11 team is made on the basis of our own analysis. The DUB vs EMB Dream11 team and DUB vs EMB Dream11 prediction do not guarantee positive results.
Stay updated on the latest IND VS ENG news. From live updates to breaking news, Republic World brings you all the live updates online so that you don't miss out on the IND VS ENG extravaganza.