DUB Vs EMB Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Emirates D10 League 2021 Match Preview

Dubai (DUB) will go up against Emirates Blues (EMB) in the 17th match of the Emirates D10 League on Tuesday, March 30 at 7:15 PM local time (8:45 PM IST). The match will be played at Sharjah Cricket Stadium in Sharjah, UAE. Here's a look at our DUB vs EMB Dream11 prediction, probable DUB vs EMB playing 11 and DUB vs EMB Dream11 team.

DUB vs EMB Dream11 prediction: DUB vs EMB Dream11 preview

The Emirates Blues are currently leading the Emirates D10 League standings with eight points. Laxman Manjrekar and team have played five games so far in the tournament, winning four and losing one. Dubai, on the other hand, are at the second-last (5th) spot with two points and a win-loss record of 1-4.

DUB vs EMB live: DUB vs EMB Dream11 prediction and schedule

Date: Tuesday, March 30, 2021

Time: 7:15 PM local time, 8:45 PM IST

Venue: Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah, UAE

DUB vs EMB Dream11 prediction: Squad list for DUB vs EMB Dream11 team

DUB vs EMB Dream11 prediction: Dubai squad

Fahad Nawaz, Ali Anwaar, Kai Smith, Muhammad Farooq, Vinayak Vijayan, Jash Giyanani, Shahrukh Sheikh, Ronak Panoly, Adhitya Shetty, Omer Farooq, Nilansh Keswani, Ehtesham Siddiq, Wajid Khan, Bilal Cheema, Muhammad Hassan, Punya Mehra, Rudra Mahadev

DUB vs EMB Dream11 prediction: Emirates Blues squad

Mohammad Boota, Chundangapoyil Rizwan, Aryan Lakra, Mohammad Azhar, Rahul Bhatia, Matiullah Khan, Akif Raja, Waheed Ahmed, Laxman Manjrekar, Sabir Rao, Vishnu Sukumaran, Muhammad Farazuddin, Ateeq Ur Rehman, Nikhil Srinivasan, Omid Rahman, Muhammed Ismail

DUB vs EMB Dream11 prediction: Top picks for DUB vs EMB Dream11 team

Dubai: Fahad Nawaz, Ali Anwaar, Muhammad Farooq

Emirates Blues: Laxman Manjrekar, Waheed Ahmed, Sabir Rao

DUB vs EMB Dream11 prediction: DUB vs EMB Dream11 team

Wicketkeeper: Mohammad Boota

Batswomen: Laxman Manjrekar, Chundangapoyil Rizwan (VC), Fahad Nawaz, Shahrukh Sheikh

All-Rounders: Waheed Ahmed (C), Akif Raja, Ali Anwaar

Bowlers: Muhammad Farooq, Nilansh Keswani, Sabir Rao

DUB vs EMB live: DUB vs EMB match prediction

Considering the recent run of form, our Dream11 match prediction is that Emirates Blues will come out on top in this contest.

Note: The DUB vs EMB match prediction and DUB vs EMB Dream11 team is made on the basis of our own analysis. The DUB vs EMB Dream11 team and DUB vs EMB Dream11 prediction do not guarantee positive results.

Image Source: D10 League/ YouTube