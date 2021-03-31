DUB Vs FUJ Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks; Emirates D10 League 2021

Quick links:
Dubai Pulse Secure will take on Fujairah Pacific Ventures in the 19th group stage match of the Emirates D10 League 2021. The match is scheduled to begin at 6:30 PM IST (5:00 PM local time) from the Sharjah Cricket Stadium, UAE on March 31, 2021. Here is our DUB vs FUJ Dream11 prediction, DUB vs FUJ Dream11 team and DUB vs FUJ Dream11 top picks.
Since losing their first game of the tournament to Sharjah, Fujairah have bounced back strong, with a winning streak of five wins in five games. Currently in second place with 10 points and a net run rate of 2.546, Fujairah are set to take over the Emirates Blues as the top team of the tournament if they win this game. Having put up 183 and 131 runs respectively through the tournament, Waseem Muhammad and Chirag Suri — 4th and 5th overall in the series — have been the best batters for the side while Muhammad Ayaz has been the best bowler.
Meanwhile, Dubai have had a terrible run at the Emirates D10 League 2021, managing just one win in the six games that they have played so far. With a total of 101 runs at the tournament as of now, Fahad Nawaz has been the best batsmen for the side while Nilansh Keswani and Muhammad Farooq — 5th and 7th overall in the series — have been the best bowlers. The team's 34-run loss to the Emirates Blues in their last game means that they are currently in 5th place on the table with 2 points and a dismal run rate of -2.783, making it unlikely that they will make it to the playoffs.
Dubai Pulse Secure - Rudra Mahadev, Fahad Nawaz, Kai Smith, Bilal Cheema, Shahrukh Sheikh, Muhammad Hassan, Adhitya Shetty, Muhammad Farooq, Nilansh Keswani, Ehtesham Siddiq, Jash Giyanan
Fujairah Pacific Ventures - Waseem Muhammad, Usman Khan, Chirag Suri, Yasir Kaleem, Alishan Sharafu, Jiju Janardhanan, Hamdan Tahir, Ahmed Raza, Luqman Hazrat, Zahoor Khan, Muhammad Ayaz
Dubai Pulse Secure - Bilal Cheema, Nilansh Keswani, Muhammad Hassan
Fujairah Pacific Ventures - Waseem Muhammad, Yasir Kaleem, Luqman Hazrat
Wicketkeeper: Bilal Cheema
Batsmen: Chirag Suri, Waseem Muhammad, Ahmed Raza, Yasir Kaleem
Allrounders: Muhammad Hassan, Jiju Janardhanan
Bowlers: Nilansh Keswani, Luqman Hazrat, Ehtesham Siddiq, Zahoor Khan
According to our DUB vs FUJ match prediction, Fujairah Pacific Ventures will win this match.
Note: The DUB vs FUJ Dream11 prediction and DUB vs FUJ Dream11 team is made on the basis of our own analysis. The DUB vs FUJ Dream11 team and DUB vs FUJ Dream11 top picks do not guarantee positive results.
