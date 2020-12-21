DUB Vs FUJ Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Emirates D20 League 2020 Match Preview

Dubai will take on Fujairah in the final match of the day in the ongoing Emirates D20 tournament. The DUB vs FUJ match will be played at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai. The DUB vs FUJ live match is scheduled to commence at 10:30 PM IST on Monday, December 21. Here, we take a look at DUB vs FUJ Dream11 team, DUB vs FUJ match prediction and DUB vs FUJ playing 11.

DUB vs FUJ live: DUB vs FUJ Dream11 prediction and preview

DUB have had a decent run in the tournament so far and are currently on the third position on the points table. In a total of 8 matches, DUB have 4 wins and 4 losses with a total of 8 points to show. A win is this match will not change their position on the points table, but DUB will be able to not only hold onto their perch but also extend their lead over Sharjah.

FUJ on other hand have been a force to reckon with in the tournament. They are currently the only unbeaten team in the competition and are also the favourites to lift the title. FUJ have won all their 8 matches and are comfortably placed to qualify for the knockout stage. The last time these two teams met in the tournament, DUB gave FUJ a run for their money before the table-toppers won the match by 4 wickets. This match promises to be an exciting contest that fans can look forward to.

DUB vs FUJ Dream11 prediction: Probable DUB vs FUJ playing 11

DUB Playing11: Adnaan Khan, Omer Farooq, Muhammad Usman, Bilal Cheema, Tahir Latif, Shahrukh Sheikh (C), Ronak Panoly, Nilansh Keswani, Syed Muhammad Haider Shah, Ali Naseer, Muhammad Hassan

FUJ Playing11: Ahmed Raza (c), Rohan Mustafa, Waseem Muhammad, Usman Khan, Sabir Rao, Akif Raja, Luqman Hazrat, Aayan Khan, Sandeep Singh (wk), Muhammad Naeem, Lovepreet Singh

DUB vs FUJ Dream11 prediction: DUB vs FUJ top picks

Waseem Muhammad

Rohan Mustafa

Usman Khan

Muhammad Hassan

DUB vs FUJ match prediction: DUB vs FUJ Dream11 team

DUB vs FUJ live: DUB vs FUJ match prediction

As per our DUB vs FUJ Dream11 prediction, FUJ should be the favourites to win the match.

Note: The DUB vs FUJ Dream11 prediction, top picks and DUB vs FUJ Dream11 team is based on our own analysis. The DUB vs FUJ match prediction does not guarantee positive results.

Image Source: FanCode

