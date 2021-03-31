DUB Vs SHA Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Emirates D10 League Match Preview

Quick links:
Dubai (DUB) will lock horns with Sharjah (SHA) in the twenty-first match of the Emirates D10 League 2021 on Wednesday, March 31 at 9:30 PM local time (11:00 PM IST). The match will be played at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in Sharjah, UAE. Here's a look at our DUB vs SHA Dream11 prediction, probable DUB vs SHA playing 11 and DUB vs SHA Dream11 team.
The last time these two clashed, Sharjah came out on top. Since then, Rameez Shahzad and team have earned some points on the Emirates D10 League standings, securing a place in the top three. Dubai, meanwhile, sit at the fifth spot, but are expected to give Sharjah a tough competition, considering the line-up they boast of.
They will enter Sharjah Cricket Stadium with Fahad Nawaz being their top batsmen and Muhammad Farooq leading the bowling attack. SHA, on the other hand, will depend on Shahzad, Kashif Daud and Aayan Khan to secure yet another win.
Fahad Nawaz, Ali Anwaar, Kai Smith, Muhammad Farooq, Vinayak Vijayan, Jash Giyanani, Shahrukh Sheikh, Ronak Panoly, Adhitya Shetty, Omer Farooq, Nilansh Keswani, Ehtesham Siddiq, Wajid Khan, Bilal Cheema, Muhammad Hassan, Punya Mehra, Rudra Mahadev
Kashif Daud, Rohan Mustafa, Umair Ali, Vriitya Aravind, Fayyaz Ahmad, Renjith Mani, Khalid Shah, Rameez Shahzad, Hafeez-ur-Rehman, Junaid Siddique, Badiuzzama Sayed, Aayan Khan, Anish Ramgopal, Aryansh Sharma, Yahya Abdul Rehman.
Considering the recent run of form, our Dream11 match prediction is that Sharjah will come out on top in this contest.
Note: The DUB vs SHA match prediction and DUB vs SHA Dream11 team is made on the basis of our own analysis. The DUB vs SHA Dream11 team and DUB vs SHA Dream11 prediction do not guarantee positive results.
