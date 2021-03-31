DUB Vs SHA Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Emirates D10 League Match Preview

Dubai (DUB) will lock horns with Sharjah (SHA) in the twenty-first match of the Emirates D10 League 2021 on Wednesday, March 31 at 9:30 PM local time (11:00 PM IST). The match will be played at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in Sharjah, UAE. Here's a look at our DUB vs SHA Dream11 prediction, probable DUB vs SHA playing 11 and DUB vs SHA Dream11 team.

The last time these two clashed, Sharjah came out on top. Since then, Rameez Shahzad and team have earned some points on the Emirates D10 League standings, securing a place in the top three. Dubai, meanwhile, sit at the fifth spot, but are expected to give Sharjah a tough competition, considering the line-up they boast of.

They will enter Sharjah Cricket Stadium with Fahad Nawaz being their top batsmen and Muhammad Farooq leading the bowling attack. SHA, on the other hand, will depend on Shahzad, Kashif Daud and Aayan Khan to secure yet another win.

Date: Wednesday, March 31, 2021

Time: 9:30 PM local time, 11:00 PM IST

Venue: Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah, UAE

Fahad Nawaz, Ali Anwaar, Kai Smith, Muhammad Farooq, Vinayak Vijayan, Jash Giyanani, Shahrukh Sheikh, Ronak Panoly, Adhitya Shetty, Omer Farooq, Nilansh Keswani, Ehtesham Siddiq, Wajid Khan, Bilal Cheema, Muhammad Hassan, Punya Mehra, Rudra Mahadev

Kashif Daud, Rohan Mustafa, Umair Ali, Vriitya Aravind, Fayyaz Ahmad, Renjith Mani, Khalid Shah, Rameez Shahzad, Hafeez-ur-Rehman, Junaid Siddique, Badiuzzama Sayed, Aayan Khan, Anish Ramgopal, Aryansh Sharma, Yahya Abdul Rehman.

Dubai: Fahad Nawaz, Ali Anwaar, Muhammad Farooq

Sharjah: Rameez Shahzad, Kashif Daud, Aayan Khan

Wicketkeeper: Vriitya Aravind

Batsmen: Fahad Nawaz, Shahrukh Sheikh, Fayyaz Ahmad, Rameez Shahzad

All-Rounders: Kashif Daud, Umair Ali, Ali Anwaar

Bowlers: Aayan Khan, Junaid Siddique, Muhammad Farooq

Considering the recent run of form, our Dream11 match prediction is that Sharjah will come out on top in this contest.

Match 17 : Sharjah VS Fujairah

