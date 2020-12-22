DUB Vs SHA Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Emirates D20 League 2020 Match Preview

Dubai will take on Sharjah in the upcoming match of the ongoing Emirates D20 tournament. The DUB vs SHA match will be played at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai. The DUB vs SHA live match is scheduled to commence at 6:30 PM IST on Tuesday, December 22. Here, we take a look at DUB vs SHA Dream11 team, DUB vs SHA match prediction and DUB vs SHA playing 11.

DUB vs SHA live: DUB vs SHA Dream11 prediction and preview

Both teams are already through to the knockout stage and this match is a mere formality about who will finish on what position on the points table. Both teams are separated by 1 point on the points table with DUB on the fourth position on 8 points with 5 wins and 4 losses, while Sharjah are third with 9 points. Sharjah have 4 wins and 4 losses with one match resulting in no result.

The last time these two teams faced each other it was Sharjah who beat Dubai by 2 runs. SHA will look to win the match and make the third spot of their own, while DUB will not only look to even the score by winning the match but also look to push SHA to the fourth spot. The match is expected to be a great contest between these two sides.

DUB vs SHA Dream11 prediction: Probable DUB vs SHA playing 11

DUB Playing 11: Adnaan Khan (WK), Muhammad Usman, Syed Haider, Ronak Panoly, Rudra Mahadev, Shahrukh Sheikh (C). Omer Farooq, Ali Naseer, Nilansh Keswani, Tahir Latif, Muhammad Hassan

SHA Playing 11: Fayyaz Ahmad (C) (WK), Renjth Mani, Khalid Shah, Faisal Khan Baraki, Yuvraj Barua, Umair Ali, Kashif Daud, Sayed Badiuzzama, Arslan Javed, Hafeez Rahman, Krishan Paul

DUB vs SHA Dream11 prediction: DUB vs SHA top picks

Kashif Daud

Umair Ali

Muhammad Hassan

Fayyaz Ahmad

DUB vs SHA match prediction: DUB vs SHA Dream11 team

DUB vs SHA live: DUB vs SHA match prediction

As per our DUB vs SHA Dream11 prediction, DUB should be the favourites to win the match.

Note: The DUB vs SHA Dream11 prediction, top picks and DUB vs SHA Dream11 team is based on our own analysis. The DUB vs SHA match prediction does not guarantee positive results.

Image Source: FanCode

