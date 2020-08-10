Dubai-based Indian-owned Sports Marketing Co. Wins Sri Lanka Premier League Rights: Report

Cricket action is set to resume in Sri Lanka with Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) making the announcement of the inaugural edition of its highly ambitious project, the Sri Lanka Premier League. The Sri Lanka Premier League will be held from August 28 to September 20, 2020. The Sri Lanka Premier League will feature five teams, named after the cities of Colombo, Kandy, Galle, Dambulla and Jaffna.

India-owned Dubai-based company wins Sri Lanka Premier League's rights

According to a recent development, SLC has awarded the marketing and organisation rights of the Sri Lanka Premier League to an Indian-owned Dubai-based company, Innovative Production Group (IPG). As many as 25 companies showed their interest in securing the marketing and organisation rights of the Sri Lanka Premier League after SLC floated a tender for the sale of rights in July. However, it was Dubai-based IPG who emerged as the highest bidder for the rights. The rights bagged include Team Franchise Team Ownership Rights, International Media Rights, Ground Sponsorship Rights and AV Production Rights.

The head of IPG is Anil Mohan, who is a veteran of sports broadcasting. Mohan has worked closely with Cricket South Africa (CSA), Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), Zimbabwe Cricket (ZC), Cricket Ireland (CI), Asian Cricket Council (ACC), Caribbean Premier League (CPL) and Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) among others. Sangeet Shirodkar, a Director in IPG and the former business manager of CSK player Harbhajan Singh, said that they at IPG are enthralled with this opportunity and are confident of making Sri Lanka Premier League one of the most premier cricket leagues in the world.

In the Sri Lanka Premier League, each franchise will be allowed to pick a maximum of six foreign players in the squad with only four in the final eleven. The Sri Lanka Premier League matches will be played at the Premadasa International Cricket Stadium, Rangiri Dambulla International Cricket Stadium, Pallekele International Cricket Stadium and Suriyawewa Mahinda Rajapaksa International Cricket Stadium. However, the Sri Lanka T20 schedule is yet to come out officially.

When will IPL 2020 start?

Ever since the IPL 2020 was indefinitely postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, fans started wondering 'When will IPL 2020 start? To answer the 'When will IPL 2020 start' query, the IPL 2020 will start on September 19 and go on till November 10, which was announced in by the BCCI after the Government Council meeting on Sunday. The IPL dates haven't been announced yet. However, the IPL dates are soon expected to be announced after BCCI's meeting with the franchises. Dubai is set to be one of the three venues to host the IPL this year. In fact, CSK is said to be one of the teams keen on making Dubai its home base evenn if matches are to be played in Abu Dhabi or Sharjah.

IMAGE COURTESY: SLC TWITTER & THEIPGGROUP.COM