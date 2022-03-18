Last Updated:

Dubai Sport Council Head Meets Avram Glazer Over Man United Cricket Team In UAE T20 League

Mansoor bin Mohammed met with the co-chairman of Manchester United to discuss proceedings about the Man United cricket team, for the UAE T20 league.

Paving the way to excitement among both cricket and football enthusiasts, the Dubai Sports Council head Mansoor bin Mohammed took to his official Twitter handle on Friday and informed about his meeting with the co-chairman of Manchester United, Avram Glazer to discuss the possibility of the Manchester United cricket team featuring in the UAE T20 Cricket league. The tournament is slated to be launched in January 2023 and has five other teams featuring in the T20 league. Meanwhile, the football giants previously made an unsuccessful bid to purchase a franchise in the Indian Premier League(IPL).

“I met with Avram Glazer, Co-Chairman of Manchester United, today and discussed ways to work together to further raise Dubai’s profile as a global sporting hub. We also discussed the UAE T20 Cricket league’s launch in Jan 2023 featuring Manchester United cricket team & other teams,” Mansoor bin Mohammed wrote on Twitter. 

Man United owners' unsuccessful bid to purchase IPL Team

The Glazer family were previously linked with reports concerning their desire to acquire a new IPL franchise in October last year. However, the United owners were unsuccessful with their bids and the Sanjeev Goenka-led RPSG group and CVC Capital bagged the rights to own the two new IPL franchises. The RPSG group bought the Lucknow Super Giants for a whopping Rs 7090 crore, while CVC Capital purchased the Gujarat Titans team for Rs 5625 crore. Both teams will join the eight original contenders of the IPL starting with the 2022 edition, which commences on March 26.

More on UAE T20 League

Meanwhile, alongside the Manchester United cricket squad, the UAE T20 league will also feature teams owned by Ahmedabad-based microfinance company Capri Global, Reliance Strategic Business Ventures Ltd, which is owned by the Ambani family among others. At the same time, the tournament will be played in January-February next year as it is a 34-match event.

(Image: Twitter-@sheikhmansoor)

