DUC Vs STL Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Women's Super League 2020 Match Preview

Duchesses and Starlights lock horns in the upcoming match of the Women's Super League. The DUC vs STL match is scheduled to begin at 1:30 pm IST from the Newlands Cricket Ground, Cape Town on Wednesday, December 16. Here is a look at the DUC vs STL match prediction, DUC vs STL playing 11 and DUC vs STL Dream11 team.

DUC vs STL live: DUC vs STL Dream11 prediction and preview

Starlights started their Women's Super League campaign with a loss in their opening encounter. They made a thumping comeback and performed brilliantly to clinch an important win over Coronation. With two points to their name, the side will be eying to earn a comprehensive victory in their final fixture. The team that will finish at the top of the table post the group stages will be termed as the winners.

🛑 MATCH 3 | STARLIGHTS WIN BY 2 RUNS



Masabata Klaas' 3/25 helped the Starlights defend 132 and register their first victory of the competition



Kirstie Thomson (53) shone with the bat for Coronations (130/6) who came agonisingly close in the end.#WSLT20 #CORvSTA pic.twitter.com/qgpyHpPTjm — Cricket South Africa (@OfficialCSA) December 15, 2020

Starlights do stand a chance to become table-toppers if they manage to win the encounter with a significant margin. Duchesses have struggled to get going in the tournament. They are yet to get off the mark on the table, and with two losses, it becomes impossible for the side to climb to the top, even if they manage to win their final fixture.

DUC vs STL Dream11 prediction: DUC vs STL squads

DUC squad: Sinalo Jafta, Michaela Kirk, Mignon du Preez, Faye Tunnicliffe, Robyn Searle, G Jaftha, Sune Luus, Delmi Tucker, Zintle Mali, Alyssa Elxlebben, Micheala Andrews, Gabsile Nkosi, Monalisa Lagodi

STL squad: Lizelle Lee, Andrie Steyn, Lara Goodall, Masabata Klaas, Tatum le Roux, Evodia Yekile, Annerie Dercksen, Anri Grobbelaar, Nondumiso Shangase, Khushi Mistry, Leah Jones, Christine Tomlinson, Chloe Tryon

DUC vs STL Dream11 prediction: Top picks for DUC vs STL playing 11

S Luus

G Jafta

M Klaas

L Lee

DUC vs STL match prediction: DUC vs STL Dream11 team

Wicket-keepers: F Tunnicliffe, L Lee

Batters: A Dercksen, A Steyn, L Goodall, G Jafta

All-rounders: S Luus (c), N Shangase

Bowlers: M Klaas (vc), Z Mali, M Andrews

DUC vs STL live: DUC vs STL Dream11 prediction

As per our DUC vs STL Dream11 prediction, STL will be favourites to win the match.

Note: The DUC vs STL Dream11 prediction, top picks and DUC vs STL Dream11 team is based on our own analysis. The DUC vs STL match prediction does not guarantee positive results.

Image: Cricket South Africa Twitter

