DUC Vs STL Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Women's Super League 2020 Match Preview

Duchesses and Starlights lock horns in the upcoming match of the Women's Super League. The DUC vs STL match is scheduled to begin at 1:30 pm IST from the Newlands Cricket Ground, Cape Town on Wednesday, December 16. Here is a look at the DUC vs STL match prediction, DUC vs STL playing 11 and DUC vs STL Dream11 team.
Starlights started their Women's Super League campaign with a loss in their opening encounter. They made a thumping comeback and performed brilliantly to clinch an important win over Coronation. With two points to their name, the side will be eying to earn a comprehensive victory in their final fixture. The team that will finish at the top of the table post the group stages will be termed as the winners.
🛑 MATCH 3 | STARLIGHTS WIN BY 2 RUNS— Cricket South Africa (@OfficialCSA) December 15, 2020
Masabata Klaas' 3/25 helped the Starlights defend 132 and register their first victory of the competition
Kirstie Thomson (53) shone with the bat for Coronations (130/6) who came agonisingly close in the end.#WSLT20 #CORvSTA pic.twitter.com/qgpyHpPTjm
Starlights do stand a chance to become table-toppers if they manage to win the encounter with a significant margin. Duchesses have struggled to get going in the tournament. They are yet to get off the mark on the table, and with two losses, it becomes impossible for the side to climb to the top, even if they manage to win their final fixture.
DUC squad: Sinalo Jafta, Michaela Kirk, Mignon du Preez, Faye Tunnicliffe, Robyn Searle, G Jaftha, Sune Luus, Delmi Tucker, Zintle Mali, Alyssa Elxlebben, Micheala Andrews, Gabsile Nkosi, Monalisa Lagodi
STL squad: Lizelle Lee, Andrie Steyn, Lara Goodall, Masabata Klaas, Tatum le Roux, Evodia Yekile, Annerie Dercksen, Anri Grobbelaar, Nondumiso Shangase, Khushi Mistry, Leah Jones, Christine Tomlinson, Chloe Tryon
Wicket-keepers: F Tunnicliffe, L Lee
Batters: A Dercksen, A Steyn, L Goodall, G Jafta
All-rounders: S Luus (c), N Shangase
Bowlers: M Klaas (vc), Z Mali, M Andrews
As per our DUC vs STL Dream11 prediction, STL will be favourites to win the match.
