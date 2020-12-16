Home
DUC Vs STL Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Women's Super League 2020 Match Preview

Duchesses will take on Starlights in the upcoming league match of the Women's Super League on Wednesday. Here is our DUC vs STL Dream11 prediction.

Written By Aditya Desai
Last Updated:
DUC vs STL Dream11 prediction

Duchesses and Starlights lock horns in the upcoming match of the Women's Super League. The DUC vs STL match is scheduled to begin at 1:30 pm IST from the Newlands Cricket Ground, Cape Town on Wednesday, December 16. Here is a look at the DUC vs STL match prediction, DUC vs STL playing 11 and DUC vs STL Dream11 team.

DUC vs STL live: DUC vs STL Dream11 prediction and preview

Starlights started their Women's Super League campaign with a loss in their opening encounter. They made a thumping comeback and performed brilliantly to clinch an important win over Coronation. With two points to their name, the side will be eying to earn a comprehensive victory in their final fixture. The team that will finish at the top of the table post the group stages will be termed as the winners. 

Starlights do stand a chance to become table-toppers if they manage to win the encounter with a significant margin. Duchesses have struggled to get going in the tournament. They are yet to get off the mark on the table, and with two losses, it becomes impossible for the side to climb to the top, even if they manage to win their final fixture. 

ALSO READ | IPL: Tom Moody Returns To Hyderabad As Director Of Cricket, 2016 Champions Confirm

DUC vs STL Dream11 prediction: DUC vs STL squads 

DUC squad: Sinalo Jafta, Michaela Kirk, Mignon du Preez, Faye Tunnicliffe, Robyn Searle, G Jaftha, Sune Luus, Delmi Tucker, Zintle Mali, Alyssa Elxlebben, Micheala Andrews, Gabsile Nkosi, Monalisa Lagodi

ALSO READ | Sunil Narine Expecting First Child With Wife Anjellia, Kolkata IPL Team And Fans Elated

STL squad: Lizelle Lee, Andrie Steyn, Lara Goodall, Masabata Klaas, Tatum le Roux, Evodia Yekile, Annerie Dercksen, Anri Grobbelaar, Nondumiso Shangase, Khushi Mistry, Leah Jones, Christine Tomlinson, Chloe Tryon

DUC vs STL Dream11 prediction: Top picks for DUC vs STL playing 11

  • S Luus 
  • G Jafta
  • M Klaas
  • L Lee

ALSO READ | Women's Super League DUC Vs STL Live Stream, Pitch And Weather Report, Match Preview

DUC vs STL match prediction: DUC vs STL Dream11 team

Wicket-keepers: F Tunnicliffe, L Lee

Batters: A Dercksen, A Steyn, L Goodall, G Jafta 

All-rounders: S Luus (c), N Shangase

Bowlers: M Klaas (vc), Z Mali, M Andrews  

ALSO READ | Mushfiqur Rahim Fined 25% Of Match Fee For Nearly Hitting Team-mate During A T20 Match

DUC vs STL live: DUC vs STL Dream11 prediction

As per our DUC vs STL Dream11 prediction, STL will be favourites to win the match.

Note: The DUC vs STL Dream11 prediction, top picks and DUC vs STL Dream11 team is based on our own analysis. The DUC vs STL match prediction does not guarantee positive results.

Image: Cricket South Africa Twitter 

 

First Published:
