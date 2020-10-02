DUM Vs BOK Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Jharkhand Premier League Final Preview

PM Modi-Virat Kohli's unmissable chat: WATCH them talk Food, fitness, Cricket & much more
The final match of the ongoing Jharkhand Premier League 2020 (JPL 2020) season will be played between Dumka Daredevils (DUM) and Bokaro Blasters (BOK). DUM vs BOK live action will be on show at the JSCA International Stadium Complex in Ranchi. Their 20-over fixture is scheduled for Friday, October 2 and will begin at 1:15 pm IST. Here is our DUM vs BOK Dream11 team, DUM vs BOK Dream11 prediction and the probable DUM vs BOK playing 11.
We are ALL SET for the Grand Finale. Who Do you think will emerge as the Champions of the inaugural #KarbonnJharkhandT20 ❓— Jharkhand State Cricket Association (@cricketjsca) October 1, 2020
May the best Team Win. pic.twitter.com/7tOPOZOYB9
Also Read | Dream11 IPL 2020 Points Table: Mumbai Go Top, Punjab Slump To 6th After 3rd Loss
The Dumka Daredevils reached the final of the ongoing JPL 2020 season by defeating Dhanbad Dynamos in the first semifinal on October 1. On the other hand, Bokaro Blasters thumped Ranchi Raiders on the same day to book a spot in the final. Prior to the knockouts, Bokaro Blasters and Dumka Daredevils occupied the No. 2 and No. 4 spots respectively in the JPL 2020 points table.
Match Summary from the 2nd Semifinal Match of #KarbonnJharkhandT20 between Ranchi Raiders and Bokaro Blasters.— Jharkhand State Cricket Association (@cricketjsca) October 1, 2020
Bokaro Blasters defeated Ranchi Raiders by 43 Runs. pic.twitter.com/MBqIqNVYdZ
Also Read | Dream11 IPL 2020: BCCI To Ban Players From Tournament For Bio-bubble Violation
Arnav Sinha (c), Bhanu Anand (wk), Alok Sharma, Aayush Kumar, Mohit Kumar, Harshdev Gautam, Ronit Singh, Saurabh Shekhar, Neel Bhaskar, Akshay Jain, Supriyo Chakraborty, Amit Kumar Sr, Nishikant Kumar, Sonu Kumar Singh, Amit Kumar and IA Khan.
Kumar Deobrat (c), Kumar Kushagra (wk), Vikash Vishal, Vikash Singh, Mohammad Asif Mansoori, Ankit Raj Singh, Prem Kumar Chourasiya, Nityanand Kashyap, Pankaj Yadav, Aayush Bharadwaj, Yuvraj Kumar, Rajandeep Singh, Ashish Kumar Jr, Pratik Kumar, Ajit Kumar Singh and Pratik Ranjan.
Also Read | Dream11 IPL 2020: Dinesh Karthik 'emotional' After Shivam Mavi, Kamlesh Nagarkoti's Return
Wicketkeeper – Kumar Kushagra
Batsmen – Arnav Sinha (c), Kumar Deobrat (vc), IA Khan, Vikash Vishal, Aayush Bharadwaj
All-rounders – Yuvraj Kumar, Pankaj Yadav
Bowlers – Pratik Ranjan, Supriyo Chakraborty, Sonu Kumar Singh
Also Read | Dream11 IPL 2020: Rohit Sharma Joins Prestigious 5000-run Club After Knock Against Punjab
