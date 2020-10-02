DUM Vs BOK Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Jharkhand Premier League Final Preview

The final match of the ongoing Jharkhand Premier League 2020 (JPL 2020) season will be played between Dumka Daredevils (DUM) and Bokaro Blasters (BOK). DUM vs BOK live action will be on show at the JSCA International Stadium Complex in Ranchi. Their 20-over fixture is scheduled for Friday, October 2 and will begin at 1:15 pm IST. Here is our DUM vs BOK Dream11 team, DUM vs BOK Dream11 prediction and the probable DUM vs BOK playing 11.

DUM vs BOK Dream11 live: Dumka Daredevils and Bokaro Blasters to collide for title clash

We are ALL SET for the Grand Finale. Who Do you think will emerge as the Champions of the inaugural #KarbonnJharkhandT20 ❓

May the best Team Win. pic.twitter.com/7tOPOZOYB9 — Jharkhand State Cricket Association (@cricketjsca) October 1, 2020

Also Read | Dream11 IPL 2020 Points Table: Mumbai Go Top, Punjab Slump To 6th After 3rd Loss

DUM vs BOK live: DUM vs BOK Dream11 prediction and preview

The Dumka Daredevils reached the final of the ongoing JPL 2020 season by defeating Dhanbad Dynamos in the first semifinal on October 1. On the other hand, Bokaro Blasters thumped Ranchi Raiders on the same day to book a spot in the final. Prior to the knockouts, Bokaro Blasters and Dumka Daredevils occupied the No. 2 and No. 4 spots respectively in the JPL 2020 points table.

DUM vs BOK live: Result of JPL 2020 semifinal

Match Summary from the 2nd Semifinal Match of #KarbonnJharkhandT20 between Ranchi Raiders and Bokaro Blasters.

Bokaro Blasters defeated Ranchi Raiders by 43 Runs. pic.twitter.com/MBqIqNVYdZ — Jharkhand State Cricket Association (@cricketjsca) October 1, 2020

Also Read | Dream11 IPL 2020: BCCI To Ban Players From Tournament For Bio-bubble Violation

DUM vs BOK Dream11 prediction: DUM vs BOK Dream11 team, squad list

DUM vs BOK Dream11 prediction: DUM squad

Arnav Sinha (c), Bhanu Anand (wk), Alok Sharma, Aayush Kumar, Mohit Kumar, Harshdev Gautam, Ronit Singh, Saurabh Shekhar, Neel Bhaskar, Akshay Jain, Supriyo Chakraborty, Amit Kumar Sr, Nishikant Kumar, Sonu Kumar Singh, Amit Kumar and IA Khan.

DUM vs BOK Dream11 prediction: BOK squad

Kumar Deobrat (c), Kumar Kushagra (wk), Vikash Vishal, Vikash Singh, Mohammad Asif Mansoori, Ankit Raj Singh, Prem Kumar Chourasiya, Nityanand Kashyap, Pankaj Yadav, Aayush Bharadwaj, Yuvraj Kumar, Rajandeep Singh, Ashish Kumar Jr, Pratik Kumar, Ajit Kumar Singh and Pratik Ranjan.

Also Read | Dream11 IPL 2020: Dinesh Karthik 'emotional' After Shivam Mavi, Kamlesh Nagarkoti's Return

DUM vs BOK Dream11 prediction: DUM vs BOK Dream11 team

Wicketkeeper – Kumar Kushagra

Batsmen – Arnav Sinha (c), Kumar Deobrat (vc), IA Khan, Vikash Vishal, Aayush Bharadwaj

All-rounders – Yuvraj Kumar, Pankaj Yadav

Bowlers – Pratik Ranjan, Supriyo Chakraborty, Sonu Kumar Singh

DUM vs DOK Dream11 prediction

Please note that the above DUM vs BOK Dream11 prediction, DUM vs BOK Dream11 team and probable DUM vs BOK playing 11 are based on our own analysis. The DUM vs BOK Dream11 prediction, DUM vs BOK match prediction and DUM vs BOK Dream11 team does not guarantee positive results.

Also Read | Dream11 IPL 2020: Rohit Sharma Joins Prestigious 5000-run Club After Knock Against Punjab

Image source: Jharkhand State Cricket Association Twitter

Stay updated on the latest IPL 2020 news, IPL updates, IPL schedule, IPL 2020 points table, IPL 2020 matches and more. From live updates to breaking news, Republic World brings you all the live updates online so that you don't miss out on the IPL 2020 extravaganza.