DUR Vs LAN Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Vitality T20 Blast 2020 Live

The upcoming second North Group match of the Vitality T20 Blast 2020 tournament will be played between Durham (DUR) and Lancashire (LAN). The DUR vs LAN match will be played at the Riverside Ground in Chester-le-Street. Their 20-over fixture is scheduled for Thursday, August 27 and will start at 7:00 PM IST. Here is our DUR vs LAN Dream11 team and DUR vs LAN Dream11 prediction along with the DUR vs LAN Dream11 top picks.

Also Read | Sadhguru Takes His Pick Between Hockey And Cricket For Interesting Reason

An explainer 👇 — Vitality Blast (@VitalityBlast) August 26, 2020

DUR vs LAN Dream11 preview

The ongoing Vitality T20 Blast 2020 competition will commence on August 27 and run till October 3. A total of 18 teams are participating in the tournament and are divided into three groups of six teams each. The final will be played at Edgbaston. The upcoming DUR vs LAN affair is the first match for both teams in the 2020 Vitality T20 Blast.

Also Read | Ravi Shastri Trolled On Twitter For Photo On World Environment Day Tweet

DUR vs LAN Dream11 prediction: DUR vs LAN Dream11 team, squad list

DUR vs LAN Dream11 prediction: DUR Squad

Alex Lees, Scott Steel, Graham Clark, Sean Dickson, Paul Coughlin, Matty Potts, Stuart Poynter (w), Nathan Rimmington (c), Liam Trevaskis, Mark Wood, Brydon Carse, Ned Eckersley, Ben Raine, David Bedingham.

DUR vs LAN Dream11 prediction: LAN squad

Keaton Jennings, Alex Davies, Dane Vilas (w/c), Steven Croft, Stephen Parry, Josh Bohannon, Tom Bailey, Tom Hartley, Danny Lamb, Matthew Parkinson, Rob Jones, Toby Lester, Liam Hurt, George Lavelle.

Also Read | Mohammad Azharuddin Makes Fans Nostalgic By Batting With Typical Wristy Shots; Watch Video

DUR vs LAN Dream11 prediction: DUR vs LAN Dream11 team

Wicketkeeper – Dane Vilas (c)

Batsmen – Alex Lees, Graham Clark, Keaton Jennings, Rob Jones

All-rounders – Steven Croft, Scott Steel

Bowlers – Nathan Rimmington (vc), Matthew Parkinson, Mark Wood, Matty Potts.

DUR vs LAN Dream11 prediction

DUR start off as favourites to win their season opener.

Please note that the above DUR vs LAN Dream11 prediction, DUR vs LAN Dream11 team and DUR vs LAN Dream11 Top Picks are based on our own analysis. The DUR vs LAN Dream11 team and DUR vs LAN Dream11 prediction does not guarantee positive results.

Also Read | IPL Side Rajasthan Royals Compares Sanju Samson To 'Superman' In Latest Tweet

Image credits: Durham Cricket Twitter