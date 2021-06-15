DUR Vs NOT Dream11 Prediction, Team News And Top Fantasy Picks

Durham and Nottinghamshire are set to battle against each other in the Vitality Blast T20 tournament which will be played on Tuesday, June 15. The DUR vs NOT encounter is all set to take place at the Riverside Ground, Chester-le-Street, starting from 11:00 p.m. (IST). Here’s the DUR vs NOT Dream11 prediction, DUR vs NOT prediction, DUR vs NOT scorecard and the DUR vs NOT Dream11 team.

DUR vs NOT Dream11 team news

Durham have made a good start to the tournament winning both the opening fixture in the competition so far. The team first defeated Yorkshire by 20 runs before beating Leicestershire by 2 wickets in the previous match. They will look to keep the winning momentum going and beat Nottinghamshire in the upcoming contest. No changes in the team have been reported so far.

PREVIEW | Peter Trego admits the dressing room confidence is high as Notts Outlaws prepare for Durham challenge in the Vitality Blast.



Nottinghamshire on the other hand has played three matches and has one win and one loss while one match ended in a tie. They started their campaign with a tie against Worcestershire before losing to Birmingham Bears by 18 runs in their second match. The team played their previous fixture against Northamptonshire which they won by 14 runs. This should be a good contest to watch.

DUR vs NOT weather report

The condition will be partly sunny with no rain is expected during the match. The wind gusts will be around 19 km/h with temperatures hovering around 20 degrees Celsius as per Accuweather. With no weather trouble expected during the match, both teams will get to play the full quota of overs, making the DUR vs NOT Dream11 prediction a tough one.

DUR vs NOT Dream11 key players

Durham will want their skipper Cameron Bancroft and David Bedingham to hit the ground running just like the previous matches. The duo will be eager to continue their fine start to the tournament. On the other hand, Nottinghamshire will want Joe Clarke and Matthew Carter to come good in this match and hand the team their second win in the tournament.

DUR vs NOT Dream11 team

DUR vs NOT Dream11 prediction

As per our DUR vs NOT prediction, DUR will come out on top in this contest.

Note: The DUR vs NOT player record and as a result, the DUR vs NOT best team is made on the basis of our own analysis. The DUR vs NOT Dream11 team and DUR vs NOT prediction does not guarantee positive results.

Image: Durham Cricket / Twitter