DUR Vs YOR Dream11 Prediction, Team News And Top Fantasy Picks For T20 Blast

Durham and Yorkshire are set to battle against each other in the Vitality Blast T20 tournament which will be played on Friday, June 11. The Durham vs Yorkshire encounter is all set to take place at the Riverside Ground, Chester-le-Street, starting from 11:00 p.m. (IST). Here’s the DUR vs YOR Dream11 prediction, DUR vs YOR opener, DUR vs YOR scorecard and the DUR vs YOR Dream11 team.

DUR vs YOR Dream11 team news

Ahead of the DUR vs YOR opener, let's take a look at how the squad has shaped up for the contest. Durham will be without their star player and England all-rounder Ben Stokes who will continue his rehabilitation from injury as he looks to feature for the team in the later stages of the tournament. Australia's Cameron Bancroft will be leading the side in the match.

Yorkshire, on the other hand, have a strong squad on paper and have begun their T20 campaign with a win over Birmingham Bears. The batting department will be lead by Jonny Bairstow, Dawid Malan, and Tom Kohler-Cadmore. The bowling department features leg spinner Adil Rashid and Kiwi pacer Lockie Ferguson. Skipper and allrounder David Willey did well with the ball in the last match and will be expected to lead from the front in the upcoming match.

DUR vs YOR weather report

There will be intermittent cloud cover but no rain is expected during the match. The wind gusts will be around 35 km/h with temperatures hovering around 19 degrees Celsius as per Accuweather. With no weather trouble expected during the match, both teams will get to play the full quota of overs, making the DUR vs YOR Dream11 prediction a tough one.

DUR vs YOR Dream11 key players

Durham will want their skipper Cameron Bancroft and David Bedingham to hit the ground running right from their opening match. The duo will be eager to start the tournament with a bang. On the other hand, Yorkshire will want Jonny Bairstow and Dawid Malan to come good in this match and hand the team their second consecutive win in the tournament.

DUR vs YOR Dream11 team

DUR vs YOR Dream11 prediction

As per our DUR vs YOR Dream11 prediction, YOR will come out on top in this contest.

Note: The DUR vs YOR player record and as a result, the DUR vs YOR best team is made on the basis of our own analysis. The DUR vs YOR Dream11 team and DUR vs YOR prediction does not guarantee positive results.

