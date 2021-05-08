Dutch One Day 2021 HGCC Vs VRA Live Stream, Pitch And Weather Report, Preview

Haagse CC and VRA Cricket Club will battle it out in an upcoming match of the Dutch One Day 2021 tournament. The game will be played at the De Diepput. The match starts at 2:30 PM (IST) on Saturday, May 8. Here are our HGCC vs VRA live streaming details, HGCC vs VRA pitch report, how to watch the tournament live in India and where to catch the HGCC vs VRA live scores.

Dutch One Day 2021: HGCC vs VRA match preview

Defending champions Haagse CC showcased a dominant performance in their Round 1 match against Amsterdamsche Cricket Club (VRA). Half-centuries from Tony Staal and Boris Gorlee powered them to a competitive score of 254 in the game. Their bowling attack ran through their opposition's batting line-up and bundled them for a paltry score of 77 to secure a comfortable victory. Clayton Floyd was the pick of the bowlers as he claimed a stunning fifer in the contest.

VRA, on the other hand, faced an embarrassing loss in their first match against VOC. Their batsmen let them down in the crucial fixture as they failed to chase down a total of 192. They lost the encounter by 50 runs as they were folded for 142. They will look to put up a stronger show in their upcoming clash against the in-form HSCC as they look to secure their maiden victory of the season.

🏏 It's time for the second round! For the men, the schedule will be as below. Will @HaagseCC be able to continue their hot streak and will @hbscraeyenhout still be leading after this weekend?



➡️ https://t.co/WYqP4WLSJm to check out the streams and stats! #TKCRICKET #CRICKETNL pic.twitter.com/PrXQxkrrhN — Cricket🏏Netherlands (@KNCBcricket) May 7, 2021

HGCC vs VRA pitch report and The Hague weather forecast

The surface at De Diepputis is likely to favour the bowlers. Scoring runs at a frantic pace will not be easy for the batters and they will have to get their eye in before attempting to play big shots. Faster bowlers are expected to dominate the contest between bat and bowl. The captain winning the toss could be inclined to bowl first, looking at the pitch and weather conditions.

The weather conditions at The Hauge do not seem to be ideal for a game of cricket on Saturday. According to AccuWeather, it is expected to be a rainy day and rain is likely to interrupt the contest on several occasions. The temperatures are likely to hover around 11 degrees Celsius.

HGCC vs VRA live streaming info

The match will not be shown on TV for the cricket audience in India. Moreover, not many details are available regarding the HGCC vs VRA live streaming as well. Fans who wish to follow the live scores of the contest can keep tabs on the social media accounts of Netherlands Cricket. The HGCC vs VRA live scores will also be available on the FanCode app.

HGCC vs VRA prediction

As per our HGCC vs VRA prediction, HGCC will come out on top in this contest.

Note: The HGCC vs VRA match prediction is made on the basis of our own analysis. The prediction does not guarantee positive results.

Image source: ICC Twitter

