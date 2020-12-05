DV Vs GG Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Lanka Premier League 2020 Match Preview

Dambulla Viiking will go up against the Galle Gladiators in Match 12 of the Lanka Premier League 2020. The DV vs GG match is scheduled to begin at 3:30 pm from the Mahinda Rajapaksa International Cricket Stadium, Hambantota on December 5. Here is our DV vs GG Dream11 prediction, DV vs GG Dream11 team and DV vs GG Dream11 top picks.

DV vs GG Dream11 prediction: Match preview

After two back-to-back wins against the Kandy Tuskers and the Colombo Kings, the Dambulla Viiking look primed to book a spot in the top four and go into the playoffs. A gritty win over the Tuskers - that saw the Viikings chase down the required total of 157 with four balls remaining - put the side in third place on the points table with three wins and one loss from four games. A win in today's game will help the Viiking consolidate their place on the table and go close to a sure spot in the playoffs.

An already faltering Galle Gladiators side have lost their captain Shahid Afridi, who has left the tournament mid-way citing an emergence back home. The veteran all-rounder was batting at a strike rate of 233.33 and was one of the key players for the side. This leaves the Gladiators in a precarious position that may well see them go winless the entire tournament. Currently in last place on the table, the side will have to chart a great resurgence to win on Saturday.

DV vs GG playing 11 likely line-ups

Dambulla Viiking predicted playing XI - Upul Tharanga, Angelo Perera, Niroshan Dickwella (WK), Dasun Shanaka (C), Samit Patel, Anwar Ali, Samiullah Shinwari, Sachindu Colombage, Malinda Pushpakumara, Ramesh Mendis, Kasun Rajitha

Galle Gladiators predicted playing XI - Danushka Gunathilaka, Ahsan Ali, Azam Khan (wk), Bhanuka Rajapaksa (c), Chadwick Walton, Shehan Jayasuriya, Dhananjaya Lakshan, Mohammad Amir, Akila Dananjaya, Lakshan Sandakan, Asitha Fernando

DV vs GG key players

Dambulla Viiking - Dasun Shanaka, Samit Patel, Malinda Pushpakumara

Galle Gladiators - Danushka Gunathilaka, Asitha Fernando, Lakshan Sandakan

DV vs GG Dream11 team

Keeper – Niroshan Dickwella

Batsmen – Upul Tharanga, Angelo Perera, Danushka Gunathilaka (VC)

All-rounders – Dasun Shanaka (C), Samit Patel, Asitha Fernando

Bowlers – Anwar Ali, Malinda Pushpakumara, Lakshan Sandakan, Dhananjaya Lakshan

DV vs GG Dream11 prediction

According to our DV vs GG match prediction, the Dambulla Viiking will win this match.

Note: The DV vs GG Dream11 prediction and DV vs GG Dream11 team is made on the basis of our own analysis. The DV vs GG Dream11 team and DV vs GG Dream11 top picks do not guarantee positive results.

