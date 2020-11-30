DV Vs JS Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Lanka Premier League 2020 Game Preview

IPL players earning millions, WC blind cricketers in extreme poverty: Sukhram Manjhi
Dambulla Viking will take on Jaffna Stallions in Match 5 of the ongoing Lanka Premier League 2020 (LPL 2020) season on Monday, November 30 at the Mahinda Rajapaksa International Cricket Stadium, Hambantota. The DV vs JS live streaming will commence at 3:30 pm IST. The DV vs JS live action in India will be available on the Sony Sports Network. Here is a look at our DV vs JS match prediction, probable DV vs JS playing 11 and DV vs JS Dream11 team.
WATCH: Match 4 | Colombo Kings vs Galle Gladiators 5 over affair | Full Highlight 👀#CKvGG#LPL2020 #එක්වජයගමූ #wintogether #ஒன்றாகவெல்வோம்https://t.co/q8Ke9kOXBO— LPL - Lanka Premier League (@LPLT20) November 29, 2020
The ongoing LPL 2020 season is the inaugural edition of the tournament and it commenced on November 26. The upcoming DV vs JS game is the second match for both teams in the event. The Dambulla Viking are currently placed at No. 2 on the points table of the six-team competition as they won their opening match against Kandy Tuskers. On the other hand, Jaffna Stallions are placed third in the table after they won their opening encounter against Galle Gladiators.
Niroshan Dickwella (w), Oshada Fernando, Upul Tharanga, Samit Patel, Dasun Shanaka (c), Lahiru Madushanka, Ramesh Mendis, Malinda Pushpakumara, Anwar Ali, Lahiru Kumara, Sudeep Tyagi, Paul Stirling, Samiullah Shinwari, Aftab Alam, Angelo Perera, Pulina Tharanga, Kasun Rajitha, Ashen Bandara, Dilshan Madushanka, Kavindu Nadeeshan and Sachindu Colombage.
Avishka Fernando, Minod Bhanuka, Tom Moores (w), Shoaib Malik, Dhananjaya de Silva, Thisara Perera (c), Wanindu Hasaranga, Chaturanga de Silva, Kyle Abbott, Duanne Olivier, Binura Fernando, Johnson Charles, Usman Shinwari, Charith Asalanka, Prabath Jayasuriya, Suranga Lakmal, Nuwanidu Fernando, Vijayakanth Viyaskanth, Maheesh Theekshana, Kanagarathinam Kabilraj and Theivendiram Dinoshan.
Wicketkeeper – Niroshan Dickwella
Batsmen – Avishka Fernando (c), Shoaib Malik, Upul Tharanga, Tom Moores
All-rounders – Thisara Perera (vc), Wanindu Hasaranga, Dasun Shanaka, Samit Patel
Bowlers – Malinda Pushpakumara, Duanne Olivier
According to our DV vs JS match prediction, the Dambulla Viiking will win this match.
