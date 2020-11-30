DV Vs JS Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Lanka Premier League 2020 Game Preview

Dambulla Viking will take on Jaffna Stallions in Match 5 of the ongoing Lanka Premier League 2020 (LPL 2020) season on Monday, November 30 at the Mahinda Rajapaksa International Cricket Stadium, Hambantota. The DV vs JS live streaming will commence at 3:30 pm IST. The DV vs JS live action in India will be available on the Sony Sports Network. Here is a look at our DV vs JS match prediction, probable DV vs JS playing 11 and DV vs JS Dream11 team.

DV vs JS live: DV vs JS Dream11 prediction and tournament preview

The ongoing LPL 2020 season is the inaugural edition of the tournament and it commenced on November 26. The upcoming DV vs JS game is the second match for both teams in the event. The Dambulla Viking are currently placed at No. 2 on the points table of the six-team competition as they won their opening match against Kandy Tuskers. On the other hand, Jaffna Stallions are placed third in the table after they won their opening encounter against Galle Gladiators.

DV vs JS match prediction: DV vs JS Dream11 team, squad list

DV vs JS Dream11 prediction: DV squad

Niroshan Dickwella (w), Oshada Fernando, Upul Tharanga, Samit Patel, Dasun Shanaka (c), Lahiru Madushanka, Ramesh Mendis, Malinda Pushpakumara, Anwar Ali, Lahiru Kumara, Sudeep Tyagi, Paul Stirling, Samiullah Shinwari, Aftab Alam, Angelo Perera, Pulina Tharanga, Kasun Rajitha, Ashen Bandara, Dilshan Madushanka, Kavindu Nadeeshan and Sachindu Colombage.

DV vs JS Dream11 prediction: JS squad

Avishka Fernando, Minod Bhanuka, Tom Moores (w), Shoaib Malik, Dhananjaya de Silva, Thisara Perera (c), Wanindu Hasaranga, Chaturanga de Silva, Kyle Abbott, Duanne Olivier, Binura Fernando, Johnson Charles, Usman Shinwari, Charith Asalanka, Prabath Jayasuriya, Suranga Lakmal, Nuwanidu Fernando, Vijayakanth Viyaskanth, Maheesh Theekshana, Kanagarathinam Kabilraj and Theivendiram Dinoshan.

DV vs JS Dream11 prediction: Top picks for DV vs JS playing 11

Shoaib Malik

Thisara Perera

Niroshan Dickwella

Samit Patel

DV vs JS Dream11 prediction: DV vs JS Dream11 team

Wicketkeeper – Niroshan Dickwella

Batsmen – Avishka Fernando (c), Shoaib Malik, Upul Tharanga, Tom Moores

All-rounders – Thisara Perera (vc), Wanindu Hasaranga, Dasun Shanaka, Samit Patel

Bowlers – Malinda Pushpakumara, Duanne Olivier

DV vs JS Dream11 prediction

According to our DV vs JS match prediction, the Dambulla Viiking will win this match.

Note: The DV vs JS Dream11 prediction and DV vs JS Dream11 team is made on the basis of our own analysis. The DV vs JS Dream11 team and DV vs JS Dream11 top picks do not guarantee positive results.

